McKinney man indicted on child pornography charges; other GC indictments

Grayson County grand jurors this week returned indictments against a McKinney man on multiple charges of child pornography.

The indictments are just formal charges and not an indication of guilt.

Dwight Brandon Clark Davis, 36, faces five counts of possession with intent to promote child pornography.

The following other people were also indicted this week:

Aleja Krashun Leonard, 19, of Sherman —aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury to a family or household member;

Jeffery David Douglas, 31, of Gordonville —assault family member;

Dray David Dennington, 31, of Denison — assault family;

Derrick Joseph Coley, 26, of Denison —three counts of assault of a peace officer and one of harassment of a public servant;

Alton Wayne Killian, 28, of Sherman — injury to a child, elderly or disabled person with intentional bodily injury;

D'Anda Raye Garcia, 28, of Sherman — continuous violence against the family;

Tyrik Alexander Duckett, 21, of Sherman — two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;

Keyahjaleigh Rashawn Harvey-Toney, 18, Sherman — two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;

Jimmy Jay Gray Jr., 21, of Pottsboro — assault family or household member impede breath or circulation;

John Leslie Williams, 55, of Sherman — assault family or household member impede breath or circulation;

Kevin Brent Stacks, 60, of Denison — deadly conduct discharge of a gun;

Numerous local people were indicted this week on drug related charges. The indictments are not proof of guilt.

Lawynda Shearer Olsen, 51, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Louis Dale McKelroy, 21, of Denison — two counts of theft of materials;

Kenneth Reed McKelroy, 22, of White Settlement — two counts of theft of materials and one of possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Tatum Cheyene Hatcher, 23, of White Settlement — possession of a controlled substance (meth):

Manuel Rene Zepeda Pineda, 30, of Mesquite — evading arrest or detention with a motor vehicle;

Dana Kaye Atchley, 39, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Cole Spencer Pickard, 28, of Flower Mound — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Stanley Earl Wood, 40, of Tioga — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Brent Conner Cormier, 41, of Collinsville — credit or debit card abuse;

Grady Wayne Wilcox, 53, of Sadler —possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Jaun Antonio Bretado, 18, of Fort Worth — possession of a controlled substance (meth) and attempt to commit tamper with evidence with intent to impair;

Theft and other charges were among the crimes for which locals were indicted this week at the Grayson County Justice Center.

Daniel Scottt Walker, 37, of Sherman — bail jumping and failure to appear;

Charles Foster Lee, 30, of Sherman — bail jumping and failure to appear;

Tyler Wayne, 34, of Prosper — possession of a controlled substance (heroin);

Bryan Allen Jones, 37, of Gordonville — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

William Dale Arnett, 39, of Gainesville — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Eric Jerome Sampract, 38, of Denison — prohibited substance in a correctional facility (meth);

Ruben Moncivais Jr., 40, of Denison — theft of property;

Dustin Ashley Miller, 46, of Gordonville — unauthorized use of a motor vehicle;

Ronald Matthew Taylor, 43, of Irving — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Danny Davidson Jr., 47, of Kingston — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Jonathan Ray Villareal, 38, of Pottsboro — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Steven Almazan, 50, of Pottsboro —possession of marijuana;

Christopher Kelley Clark, 47, of Krum — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver;

Rebecca Lynn Thompson, 36, of Cartwright, Oklahoma — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (meth);

Emilio Camacho Jr., 30, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (cocaine);

Christopher Noel Rich, 40, of Gainesville — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Sasha Mae Lyndora Grace Bills, 28, of Denison — fraudulent use of identification;

Jessica Lynn Osborn, 35, of Denison —possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Leroy Conrad Wiley-Henderson III, 33, of Dallas — two counts of evading arrest and detention with previous conviction, and one unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;

Johnathan Wade Whittington, 38, of of Sherman —possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Grayson County grand jurors indicted a number of people on charges this week that ranged from child pornography to theft.

Courtney Noelle Holt, 36, of Cobert, Oklahoma —possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Erik Herrera-Calderon, 26, of Denison —tamper with governmental record to defraud or harm;

Chantelle Cerria Cline, 30, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Corey Dean Pratt, 43, of Sherman —theft of property;

William Danelle Griffith, 35, of Sherman —possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Dakota Ray Patton, 30, of Telephone —unauthorized use of a motor vehicle;

Gary Demond Owens, 33, of Sherman —possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Hubert Arnoldo Aldana, 45, of Houston —possession of a controlled substance (morphine);

Keylon Shyheem Luper, 24, of Sherman — tamper or fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair;

Michael Raymer Jr., 52, of Sherman — two counts of possession of a controlled substance (meth) and (amphetamine);

Christopher Archambeault, 46, of Sherman — DWI 3rd or more;

Misty Ryon, 42, of Sherman — theft of property with previous convictions;

Jake Vershawn West, 26, of Shreveport Louisiana — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Alec Sebastian Caleb Dickerson, 24, of Honey Grove — attempt to tamper or fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair;

Seneca Guadalupe Cantu, 21, if Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Morgan Faith Griffin, 31, of Sherman — attempt to tamper or fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair;

Eric Jerome Sampract, 38, of Denison — burglary of a habitation with intent to commit other felony;

Michael Quentin Morrison, 38, of Royce City — fraudulent possession of controlled substance.

