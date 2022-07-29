McKinsey Payments in Puerto Rico’s Bankruptcy Come Under Fire

Jim Wyss
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- A coalition of community groups is asking the judge overseeing Puerto Rico’s historic bankruptcy to withhold additional payments to McKinsey & Co. for its work on the island’s debt restructuring, alleging the management-consulting firm has conflicts of interest that it has failed to fully disclose.

Most Read from Bloomberg

In a letter sent this week to US District Court Judge Laura Taylor Swain, a group called Power 4 Puerto Rico said McKinsey’s final fee application should be denied, citing the court’s prerogative under the Puerto Rico Recovery Accuracy in Disclosures Act of 2021, or PRRADA.

As a consultant to the federally appointed Financial Oversight and Management Board, or FOMB, McKinsey has run up a tab of $120 million helping the panel oversee the territory’s finances, according to a Wall Street Journal story last month. At the same time, the company helped the board review high-profile public contracts that ultimately went to McKinsey clients.

Puerto Rico’s bankruptcy is the largest ever in the US municipal bond market, and legal and professional fees alone total almost $1 billion.

Read More: Puerto Rico Bankruptcy Tab Nears $1 Billion as Case Nears End

The oversight board “has allowed for the untransparent procurement of advisors and consultants for millions of dollars while alleging the need to cut payroll for public employees,” Power 4 Puerto Rico said in the letter, which is dated July 28. “The least that should be done is to prevent Puerto Rico’s taxpayer dollars from filling the coffers of consultants that have not complied with PRRADA and their fiduciary responsibility as a consultant.”

In a statement, McKinsey said it will continue to be “forthright and transparent regarding its work in Puerto Rico.”

“We follow strict protocols to prevent conflicts of interest in our engagements and have complied with our disclosure requirements under the law,” a company spokesperson said in the statement. “We are proud to support the FOMB on what is arguably the most complex fiscal turnaround of any jurisdiction in U.S. history, and are confident we have provided our advice with objectivity and independence.”

Power 4 Puerto Rico is a US national coalition that includes the Center for Popular Democracy, Alianza for Progress, the Center for American Progress and the Hispanic National Bar Association.

(Adds comment from McKinsey in sixth paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • US EPA chief views pollution in Puerto Rico, vows to fight for change

    The head of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency pledged to combat environmental injustice in the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico during a tour of some of the Caribbean island’s most polluted sites this week. President Joe Biden has often cited protecting poor and minority communities from industrial pollution as a top priority and has pledged that 40% of federal clean energy investments will be channeled to the cause. "We are hearing about environmental injustices that have been happening for decades that we need to resolve urgently," EPA Administrator Michael Regan told Reuters during his trip.

  • Excess Cash Piles Up in China Havens Instead of Flowing Into Real Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s top leadership is committing to ample liquidity as the nation contends with a slowdown. So far, a lot of that cash is sitting in the financial system instead of being transmitted to the real economy.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooBiden, Xi Plan In-Person Meet as Taiwan Tensions IntensifyUS Economy Shrinks for a Second Quarter, Fueling Recession FearsThe Strong Dollar Is Wreaking Havoc Globally — And It’s Ju

  • Bears Unwinding Positions Leaves Rallying Stocks Exposed

    (Bloomberg) -- The extreme pessimism that’s gripped American stock investors for much of the year is starting to dissipate. That might be reason for caution.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooBiden, Xi Plan In-Person Meet as Taiwan Tensions IntensifyUS Economy Shrinks for a Second Quarter, Fueling Recession FearsThe Strong Dollar Is Wreaking Havoc Globally — And It’s Just Getting StartedBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Studen

  • Kari Lake, Blake Masters and Mark Finchem are all surging toward victory. Democrats cheer

    A new tracking poll shows Kari Lake and all the America First candidates surging ahead. MAGA cheers. So do the Democrats.

  • Stocks Stage Comeback With Best Month Since 2020: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- The stock market wrapped up a chaotic week, with solid earnings from tech megacaps bringing solace to traders worried about the many cross-currents rattling economies around the globe.Most Read from BloombergThe Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekAlito Decries 'Hostility to Religion' in First Public Remarks Since Abortion Decision Rockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooBiden, Xi Plan In-Person Meet as Taiwan Tensions Inten

  • Vodafone Agrees to Sell Stake in Ghana Operations to Telecel

    (Bloomberg) -- Vodafone Plc has agreed a sale of its operations in Ghana to Telecel Group, as the British telecommunications giant looks to refocus on key markets. Most Read from BloombergThe Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekAlito Decries 'Hostility to Religion' in First Public Remarks Since Abortion Decision Rockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooBiden, Xi Plan In-Person Meet as Taiwan Tensions IntensifyUS Economy Shrinks for a Second

  • Puerto Rico sends paramedics to island following CBS report

    The announcement comes days after David Begnaud of "CBS Mornings" reported on the town's conditions.

  • The Fed vowed to crush inflation with higher rates. Then the stock market rallied. Here’s why. (It’s not good news.)

    Slaying the inflation dragon isn't done with baby steps. Expect much higher interest rates as a headwind for equities.

  • Twitter Wants to Force Musk to Buy It. But There’s a Hitch.

    When Elon Musk decided to terminate his $44 billion deal to purchase Twitter the social-media company sued in the Delaware Court of Chancery. Twitter is suing for “specific performance,” a rare remedy that would require Musk to complete the merger. Unfortunately for Twitter, it isn’t Elon Musk Inc. but Elon Musk the individual who offered to buy the company.

  • How much tax would be owed on Mega Millions' $1 billion ticket?

    How much would you owe in taxes after winning Mega Millions' $1 billion jackpot? More than just a pretty penny.

  • Bill Ackman calls carried interest loophole an 'embarrassment' after new tax bill

    Washington Democrats may have found an unlikely ally in their bid to end a long time tax rule enjoyed by some of Wall Street’s richest executives: hedge fund billionaire Bill Ackman.

  • Asia's richest woman loses half her $24 billion fortune due to China’s growing real estate crisis

    Asia’s wealthiest woman, Yang Huiyan, lost over half of her $24 billion fortune in the past year as China’s property crisis has continued to escalate, with buyers less inclined to purchase homes and housing prices falling further. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, which tracks the world’s top 500 richest people, Huiyan now has a total net worth of $11.3 billion, a $12.4 billion plunge from 2021. The drop also puts her neck and neck with fellow female Chinese billionaire Fan Hongwei, who chairs chemical fiber production company Hengli Petrochemical and was once miles behind Huiyan with a worth of $11.2 billion.

  • PNC closing 135 in-store branches across five states

    Especially those located inside grocery stores. PNC Financial Services Group is closing about 127 in-store branches at Giant Food and Stop & Shop supermarkets in Maryland, New Jersey, Delaware and Washington, D.C. Pittsburgh-based PNC (NYSE: PNC) will also shutter eight branches within ShopRite stores in Pennsylvania. All are outside the Pittsburgh metro.

  • J.P. Morgan Thinks These 2 Tech Stocks Could More Than Double From Here

    Warnings of a recession have been prevalent for a while now, and while J.P. Morgan’s global markets strategist Marko Kolanovic thinks one could well be on the way, he believes the market is already reflecting that possibility. “While recession odds are increasing,” Kolanovic said, “a mild recession appears already priced in based on the YTD underperformance of Cyclical vs. Defensive equity sectors, the depth of negative earnings revisions that already matches past recession moves, and the shift

  • ‘Savings are gonna run out’: Already battered by high inflation, Fed’s rate hike will hit lower-income and rural Americans hard

    People living in rural areas are already struggling to pay back credit-card loans and purchase big-ticket items like automobiles, experts say.

  • Jeep Pulls Out of China Over Government Meddling in Business

    (Bloomberg) -- Stellantis NV shuttered its only Jeep factory in China because local politicians are increasingly meddling in the world’s biggest car market, Chief Executive Officer Carlos Tavares said Thursday.Most Read from BloombergThe Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekAlito Decries 'Hostility to Religion' in First Public Remarks Since Abortion Decision Rockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooBiden, Xi Plan In-Person Meet as Taiwan Ten

  • China is stockpiling cash instead of pumping it back into their economy - and that's pushing a decades-high dollar even further

    This US dollar has been hovering near 20-year highs, helped by higher rates.

  • 2 Stock-Split Stocks That Are Historically Cheap and Begging to Be Bought

    Stock-split euphoria has taken hold of Wall Street, with a select few stock-split stocks standing out as incredible bargains.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7% (And Paying Cash Monthly)

    The stock market is down so far this year; despite a rally since mid-June, the S&P is still down 15% year-to-date and the NASDAQ is down 23%. Share price drops like these get investors thinking about portfolio defense, and that naturally brings them around to dividend stocks. Companies can pay out dividends annually, quarterly, or monthly. Quarterly payments are the most common, but for truly defensive investors, monthly payments offer some advantages. Chief among those is the rapid and regular

  • Apple earnings can be summed up in one word

    Apple Inc.'s iPhone business looks to be a portrait of resilience, according to numerous analysts, as the company indicated late Thursday that macroeconomic pressures had yet to dampen demand for its devices.