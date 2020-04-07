McLaren 765LT: How limited-edition longtail got its $385,000 price



The McLaren 720S starts at $299,000 in the U.S. before the $2,500 destination charge that takes a buyer over the hump to $301,500. McLaren has announced the new, limited edition 765LT will start at $385,000 before destination and any other fees, a number guaranteed to encourage parsing as buyers and enthusiasts try to figure out if the 765LT represents $86,000 in extra goodness. Before whipping out your abacuses, however, the Woking carmaker wants all to know that the 765LT comes standard with options that would add roughly $50,000 to the price of a 720S. These include upgrades like the Exterior Carbon Fiber Pack, normally $7,070, the 10-spoke super lightweight sport wheels, normally $5,490, the parking sensors and rearview camera that together add $5,770, and colored brake calipers with a machined McLaren logo, normally $1,380.

The rest of the dosh pays for extras that can't be optioned from the factory, like the redesigned front fascia and longtail rear end with the bigger active spoiler that help increase downforce by about 25% compared to the 720S. The 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 gains 45 horsepower and 22 pound-feet of torque, totaling 755 hp and 590 lb-ft, shifting through a transmission that houses F1-derived materials and provides 15% quicker in-gear acceleration. Overall weight, assuming the buyer orders the carbon fiber racing seats — saving another $6,390, as a no-cost option on the 765LT — drops DIN curb weight by 176 pounds versus the standard sibling (DIN weight is fluids and 90% full fuel tank). And the suspension has gotten even more precise, which defies belief since McLarens are already so good, thanks to knowledge from the Senna and Speedtail.

If you'd like to crunch the numbers yourself, a poster at the McLaren Life forum has graciously uploaded the 765LT options list and ordering guide. We might skip the $8,470 Double Glazed Engine Window that offers a view into the engine bay, but the $36,340 MSO Defined Gloss Finish Visual Carbon Fiber Roof Scoop would be a great place to start jacking up the price with gusto.

McLaren will make 765 examples of the 756LT for global consumption. We're not sure how many will make it to the States, but the ones that do will begin arriving in September.

