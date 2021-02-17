McLaren Artura is a thoroughly new hybrid supercar with familiar-looking bodywork





For the first time since the P1, McLaren has returned to the hybrid game with the Artura. And although it looks an awful lot like McLaren's Sports Series supercars, it's apparently an all-new car underneath, and it packs a very new twin-turbo V6 paired with an electric motor.

The Artura, as previously announced, is based on a new carbon fiber tub, as well as many new chassis components. The rear suspension is all new, too. But the highlight is that hybrid V6. It's a 120-degree-angle engine with the turbos nestled in the V, and features a dry-sump oil system and 8,500-rpm redline. It also happens to be 110 pounds lighter than McLaren's usual V8s. Alone, it makes 577 horsepower and 431 pound-feet of torque. But it's also paired to an electric motor that makes 94 horsepower and 166 pound-feet. Together they make 671 horsepower and 531 pound-feet of torque. The motor also helps to fill in for the lack of torque at low rpm and provide better throttle response. With the 7.4-kWh battery, the motor can further provide gas-free driving for up to 19 miles.

The engine and motor are paired with an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. It's unique in that it has no reverse gear, since the electric motor simply spins the other way for reverse. This makes the transmission smaller and lighter. Power goes solely to the rear wheels, and between them is an electronically controlled mechanical limited-slip differential, a first for McLaren.

McLaren is quite proud of the fact that, despite the Artura including an electric motor and battery pack, the car weighs in at a respectable 3,305 pounds. With the relatively light weight and powerful engine, the car is capable of reaching 60 mph in 3 seconds on the way to a top speed of 205 mph.

Performance isn't everything, though, and McLaren recognized this with the interior. It features a rather organic design, particularly for the instrument screen. That screen is attached to the steering column, so it moves and adjusts with the steering wheel. To the right is an 8-inch infotainment screen with an interesting watch crown-like control dial. The interior is packed with modern amenities such as Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, adaptive cruise control, lane-departure warning, automatic high-beam headlights and even over-the-air updates.

The Artura goes on sale in the third quarter of this year. Base price is $225,000. It will be available in four trims: the base model, Performance, TechLux and Vision.

