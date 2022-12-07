McLaren and Bowers & Wilkins Team Up for Special-Edition Wireless Headphones

Canvassing the stores (or the web) to find a sleek gift for your favorite audiophile? McLaren’s new headphones may be the item that brings your search to a halt.

The luxury British supercar maker has teamed with premium audio brand Bowers & Wilkins to create special-edition version of the flagship Px8 wireless headphones. The duo is no stranger to collaboration: They’ve been working together since 2015, with the sonic company outfitting the marque’s vehicles, such as the McLaren Artura, with premium high-quality sound. This latest crossover dons orange highlights on the cans inspired by the famous Papaya hue from the carmaker, which originated in founder Bruce McLaren’s early racing designs, along with a gray finish.

More from Robb Report

The car brand first teamed with the audio company back in 2015 to outfit its luxury supercars with superior sound quality.

But the headphones’ streamlined look isn’t the only thing to gush over—Bower & Wilkins’s signature audio excellence more than matches the style. The accessory comes with noise-canceling technology to drive out any distractions and combines its ultrahigh-performance drive unit configuration with a Digital Signal Processing (DSP) to deliver outstanding 24-bit high-resolution sound quality. The Px8 is also equipped with USB-C and 3.5 mm analogue cable connections, in case you don’t have the compatible phone or tablet to use the product’s aptXTM Adaptive wireless technology from Qualcomm, plus their own matching carrying case.

The collab also come with its own app, as do all Bower & Wilkins products. It allows Px8 users to stream tunes directly from their mobile devices to their headphones and, to start, is compatible with platforms such as Qobuz and Tidal. The product’s design also helps to fine-tune all sound and lets you configure your preferred noise-canceling mode, all while monitoring the headphones’ charge level.

Story continues

“We are delighted to unveil the Px8 McLaren Edition, which builds on the award-winning and long-standing collaboration between McLaren and Bowers & Wilkins,” said George Biggs, the auto brand’s chief sales and marketing officer, in a statement. “The shared ethos of pushing the boundaries, innovation and the pursuit for perfection is apparent in all products that both brands have collaborated on to date. With the new headphones, the immersive audio experience that all receive in our supercars can now go beyond the road.”

The premier headphones are priced at $799 and can be found on the Bowers & Wilkins website.

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.