McLaren Port Huron donates emergency bleed kits to local school districts

One of the Stop the Bleed emergency kits that McLaren Port Huron donated to local school districts.

PORT HURON — Local school districts received Stop the Bleed Emergency kits through a donation from McLaren Port Huron.

The hospital donated 27 of the emergency kits, courtesy of its Trauma Services Department. The kits were distributed to middle and high schools throughout the county's seven school districts as well as the St. Clair County Regional Educational Service Agency.

"It could be incredibly impactful to have these kits readily available and accessible throughout the schools," said Brenda Tenniswood, Superintendent of RESA. "They could be very powerful to have when dealing with any serious injury."

Tenniswood said each school received at least one emergency bleed kit. She said the kits are being posted in a similar manner as AED cases throughout the school buildings.

Each kit includes eight sets of gloves, tourniquets and specialized bleeding-control gauze. Additionally, McLaren offered to have trauma professionals provide training on how to properly use the items in the kits.

"We truly appreciate McLaren's partnership and its support of the school districts in providing them with these kits," Tenniswood said.

The kits are part of a national program created by the America College of Surgeons Committee on Trauma and aims to empower the community with the knowledge and skills to intervene in serious and potentially life-threatening bleeding situations.

"Even what may be perceived as a small injury can result in potential life-threatening bleeding," Melissa Cunningham, Mclaren Port Huron trauma program manager, said in a press release. "Uncontrolled bleeding is a medical emergency and can often require rapid intervention in the crucial moments following the injury, sometimes before emergency services become available."

Cunningham said the availability of the emergency bleed kits can help provide crucial care and make a difference in the outcome of an emergency bleed situation.

The Trauma Program at McLaren Port Huron secured a grant from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Systems of Care to purchase the kits, which cost $600 each. Through the grant, the hospital was able to provide the kits to the schools at no cost.

Uncontrolled bleeding is the leading cause of preventable death for trauma patients and is responsible for 35% of pre-hospital, trauma-related deaths.

