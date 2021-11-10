Police: Bomb threat to hospital was not credible, no charges sought

McLaren Port Huron is under lockdown following a bomb threat Monday, Nov. 8, 2021.

UPDATE: After a thorough investigation, the Port Huron Police Department has determined the contracted call center used by McLaren Port Huron Hospital, did receive a verbal assault threat over the telephone due to the mask mandate Monday.

"After reviewing the audio recordings, we have determined there was not a credible bomb threat. No arrests will be made and no charges sought," the police department said in a press release.

McLaren Port Huron CEO Eric Cecava stated, “The safety and welfare of our patients and employees are paramount. We would like to thank the Port Huron Police Department for their quick response and comprehensive investigation.”

The hospital was placed on lockdown from shortly before 10 a.m. to about 1 p.m. following the call.

Detectives from the Port Huron Police Criminal Investigative Division were able to speak to the caller, a 41-year-old Port Huron man, over the telephone and he denied making the threats.

McLaren Port Huron hospital is on lockdown after a bomb threat was reported Monday morning.

More information was not immediately available.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: UPDATE: McLaren Port Huron's lockdown revoked, no suspicious items found following bomb threat