McLaren Racing teams up with Duke of Edinburgh Award to drive youth success

NORTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - JULY 18: Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex and Sophie, Countess of Wessex speak with Lando Norris (left) during a visit to the McLaren team garage at the British Grand Prix in Silverstone on July 18, 2021 in Northampton, England. Before the start of the race at Silverstone, Edward and Sophie met McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo and their team which is joining forces with the DofE to encourage the public to take part in the charity's new fundraising challenge Do It 4 Youth.

The Earl and Countess of Wessex yesterday attended the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, where the Duke of Edinburgh Award logo featured on McLaren Formula 1 cars for the first time.

It is hoped that Bristol-born driver Lando Norris will help inspire young people to be the best they can be.

Since his father’s death in April, Prince Edward, who is a trustee of the award scheme, has helped give the brand a push, taking an increasingly active role in raising awareness.

McLaren Racing joined forces with the Duke of Edinburgh's Award to highlight its new fundraising challenge Do It 4 Youth, which is raising money to enable a million more young people from the hardest hit communities to take part.

Norris, whose sisters Flo and Cisca, have both completed their bronze award, invited three award participants and a gold award holder to the McLaren technology centre, telling them about the technology behind the sport and teaching them how to change a tyre in super quick time as part of a team-building activity.

McLaren driver Lando Norris spoke to local young people who are taking part in the Duke of Edinburgh's Award during a visit to McLaren Technology Centre in Woking. Before the start of the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, The Earl and Countess of Wessex met McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo and their team which is joining forces with the DofE to encourage the public to take part in the charity's new fundraising challenge – Do It 4 Youth.

He said: “At McLaren, we share many of the same values as the DofE, with teamwork, commitment, resilience and self-belief important to our success as a team, so it’s great to be working together.

“The past year has been difficult for so many young people, so this is a great way to get active, challenge yourself and raise important funds to help more young people discover their strengths and support physical and mental wellbeing.”

Ruth Marvel, CEO of the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award in the UK, told the Telegraph: “I’m hoping that young people who are doing the Duke of Edinburgh will look at Lando and see him as an example of someone who, if you really put your mind to something, then you can be world class.”

She said there had been an “incredible outpouring of love” for the award since the Duke’s death.

“It's an incredibly sad moment but it's a real opportunity for us to build and cement his legacy, and just try and take this incredible thing that he created to many, many more young people,” she added.

“The award is more important than it's ever been given, given all of the challenges and tests of resilience that young people have been through this year.”