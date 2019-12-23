McLaren Speedtail Hits 250 MPH More Than 30 Times in Testing at Kennedy Space Center

From Popular Mechanics

McLaren announced today that it has finished testing for its new three-seat grand touring hybrid, the Speedtail. In recent high-speed acceleration tests performed at the Kennedy Space Center runway in Florida, test prototype XP2 hit 250 mph on more than 30 separate occasions, the automaker said.

The acceleration runs, completed at the hands of McLaren test driver Kenny Brack, were the final validation tests required for the Speedtail, which has now officially entered production at the company's Woking, England plant. The car is powered by a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 combined with an electric motor, making a total of 1035 horsepower and 848 lb-ft of torque. The car's radical shape is dedicated to high-speed aerodynamic efficiency, with a massive rear overhang, a central driver's seat, and a set of flexible carbon fiber ailerons.

"It’s fitting that the Speedtail’s high-speed test program concluded with multiple maximum-speed runs at a location so strongly associated with pushing the boundaries of extreme performance and engineering excellence," McLaren Automotive CEO Mike Flewitt said in a statement. "The Speedtail is a truly extraordinary car that epitomizes McLaren’s pioneering spirit and perfectly illustrates our determination to continue to set new benchmarks for supercar and hypercar performance."

Deliveries for the 106 lucky Speedtail customers will begin in February 2020, according to McLaren.

