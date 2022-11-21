McLaughlin man receives life sentence on federal murder charge

A McLaughlin man convicted of both murder and the use of a firearm during a crime of violence was sentenced to life in prison.

Casey Lynn Crow Ghost, 44, was sentenced to life in federal prison on both charges on Nov. 14 by U.S. District Judge Charles B. Kornmann, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

He was ordered to pay a $200 special assessment and forfeit ownership of the handgun used in the crimes that occurred Dec. 12, 2020. Per the release, Crow Ghost was convicted by a jury in August, in connection to the shooting death of Crow Ghost's romantic partner in McLaughlin on the Standing Rock Sioux Indian Reservation.

The female victim in this case was found three days later. Autopsy results show she died from a gunshot wound to the back of the head. In an interview with law enforcement, Crow Ghost claimed the shooting was both accidental and the result of self-defense, but evidence gathered by law enforcement showed Crow Ghost murdered the victim with a handgun and did so with premeditation, according to the release.

Crow Ghost was immediately remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

This article originally appeared on Aberdeen News: McLaughlin man sentenced to life in 2020 death