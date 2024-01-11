McLaurin indicted for New Year's Eve murder in Lima

Jan. 10—LIMA — An Allen County grand jury on Monday returned an indictment against a Lima man charging him in connection with the New Year's Eve shooting death of Sandros Boddie Jr. The indictment was made public Wednesday.

Djuan McLaurin Sr., 46, is now formally charged with two counts of murder, each unclassified felonies, and one count of felonious assault, a felony of the second degree, in Boddie's death. He is being held in the Allen County jail on a $1 million bond.

Deputies from the Allen County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a residence at 2226 N. Glenwood Ave. at approximately 11:15 p.m. on Dec. 31 in reference to a fight and complaints of gunshots. Upon their arrival deputies found Boddie, 41, deceased inside a garage at the home.

Boddie appears to have died from a single gunshot wound, according to a press release issued following the incident.