McLean and Eakin Booksellers hosts their annual The Giving Tree program during which shoppers can shop for and donate books to be given to children staying at the Women’s Resource Center of Northern Michigan’s Safe Home. Pictured around the tree are (from left) McLean and Eakin General Manager Zach Matelski and booksellers Maris Herrington and Katie Pionk.

PETOSKEY — McLean and Eakin Booksellers is continuing its annual holiday tradition of The Giving Tree, which gives the gift of reading to children and families using Safe Home services provided through the Women’s Resource Center of Northern Michigan.

Bookstore staff decorated The Giving Tree with ornaments representing the ages of children at the Safe Home, which is a secure and compassionate place where women and their family members can heal from the physical and emotional trauma of domestic abuse.

Shoppers are encouraged to select an ornament from the tree that will guide them to purchase age-appropriate books or gifts to donate. Each contribution will be wrapped by the bookstore's staff.

Last year, the Safe Home provided 2,418 nights of refuge for families impacted by domestic abuse as they worked toward regaining control of their lives.

Women’s Resource Center of Northern Michigan Executive Director Gail Kloss expressed gratitude to McLean and Eakin and the generous community members participating in The Giving Tree.

“The Giving Tree benefit, like the children’s book by the same name, reminds us that life is often difficult and complicated, and what is most important are acts of love and kindness and being there for other people when they need it most," Kloss said.

The holiday donation program continues through Dec. 15. To learn more about The Giving Tree or to make an online contribution, call the store at (231) 347-1180.

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: McLean and Eakin hosts The Giving Tree to support Safe Home families