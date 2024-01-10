What McLean just told Boise City Council members as they were sworn in, 2 for first time

Mayor Lauren McLean said she looks forward to “writing a love letter to the city of Boise” throughout her next four years in office.

McLean was sworn into her second term as mayor Tuesday night after winning reelection in 2023, and was joined at City Hall by four incumbent City Council members and two newly elected members who took their oaths of office.

The city’s elected representatives were emotional and some even shed tears during the swearing-in ceremony, with McLean and the City Council members reflecting on their lives in Boise and their desire to serve its residents.

“I so look forward to writing what’s next for this place that we love with each and every one of you in the next four years,” McLean said in her speech.

Also sworn in were incumbent City Council Members Luci Willits (District 1), Colin Nash (District 2), Meredith Stead (District 5) and Jimmy Hallyburton (District 6).

New Council Members Kathy Corless and Jordan Morales were sworn in to serve Districts 3 and 4, respectively.

Latonia Haney Keith and Patrick Bageant decided not to run for reelection last November.

Luci Willits is sworn in by Julie Ellsworth, Idaho state treasurer, alongside Willits’s daughter, Sierra Lambrecht, and husband Mike Willits.

After the nearly hourlong ceremony, the council unanimously approved new leadership positions, with Nash serving as council president and Stead as pro tempore.

The council members, whose role is defined as being part time, make $27,498. McLean makes $150,961 annually.

Colin Nash is sworn in by McLean alongside Nash’s wife, Hailey Nash, daughter Norah, 5, and son Nolan, 8.

November was the first time Boise City Council members were all elected by geographic districts, after the Idaho Legislature passed a law prohibiting at-large, or citywide, council races in cities with 100,000 or more residents.

The council members in even-numbered districts were elected for two-year terms, with odd districts getting the standard four years, setting the stage for staggered elections in the future.

Homeless shelter, housing project shows success in one city. Why Boise won’t consider it

‘Privilege of a lifetime’: Boise Democrat to leave his seat in Idaho Legislature