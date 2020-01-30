Is mCloud Technologies Corp. (CVE:MCLD) Trading At A 45% Discount?

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of mCloud Technologies Corp. (CVE:MCLD) by taking the foreast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. I will be using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

View our latest analysis for mCloud Technologies

What's the estimated valuation?

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 Levered FCF (CA$, Millions) CA$4.80m CA$6.89m CA$9.01m CA$11.0m CA$12.7m CA$14.2m CA$15.4m CA$16.4m CA$17.2m CA$17.9m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Est @ 43.49% Est @ 30.87% Est @ 22.04% Est @ 15.86% Est @ 11.54% Est @ 8.51% Est @ 6.39% Est @ 4.9% Est @ 3.86% Present Value (CA$, Millions) Discounted @ 8.5% CA$4.4 CA$5.8 CA$7.1 CA$7.9 CA$8.5 CA$8.7 CA$8.7 CA$8.5 CA$8.2 CA$7.9

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CA$75m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the intial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 10-year government bond rate of 1.4%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 8.5%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2029 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CA$18m× (1 + 1.4%) ÷ 8.5%– 1.4%) = CA$256m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CA$256m÷ ( 1 + 8.5%)10= CA$113m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is CA$188m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of CA$6.4, the company appears quite undervalued at a 45% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

TSXV:MCLD Intrinsic value, January 30th 2020 More

Important assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at mCloud Technologies as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.5%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.303. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.