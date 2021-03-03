McManus: The Republican Party's biggest problem is spelled T-R-U-M-P

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Doyle McManus
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Former president Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Former President Trump spoke Sunday at the Conservative Political Action Conference. (John Raoux / Associated Press)

They can't live with him, and they can't live without him. That about sums up the Republican Party's Donald Trump problem.

After losing a presidential election, the usual next step for a political party is to pause, take stock of its problems and begin looking to a new generation of leaders without the same liabilities.

Republicans haven't been able to do any of those things, because Trump, who still insists he was the rightful winner of an election he lost by more than 7 million votes, refuses to yield the stage.

Literally. Over the weekend, the former president was the featured speaker at the Conservative Political Action Conference. He delivered a 90-minute speech reprising themes from his 2016 campaign (the one he won): the menace of uncontrolled immigration, the importance of “great trade deals.” And he announced, with evident relish, that he intends to raise campaign money to help unseat 17 GOP members of the House and Senate who voted to impeach or convict him after a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol in January.

He cited all 17 by name, including “Little Ben Sasse,” the senator from Nebraska, and Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, whom he dubbed “the warmonger.”

“Get rid of them all!” he proclaimed, drawing cheers from the faithful.

But that’s not what Republicans need right now. The party lost in 2020 not because it didn't march in lockstep, but because it drew too few votes.

If Trump follows through with his promised campaign of revenge, the result will be an even smaller, purer GOP defined mainly by loyalty to one charismatic leader.

It’s a recipe that, like much of Trump’s approach to politics, is outside recent Republican tradition.

“Ronald Reagan taught us that politics is all about addition — about building a coalition,” Scott Reed, a longtime GOP strategist, told me. “Trump is all about subtraction.”

“We’re already the smaller of the two parties, and now they’re trying to shrink it further,” complained Republican consultant Scott Jennings, a former aide to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky. “Why can’t we be the party of everybody?”

What Republicans need, he argued, is a substantive effort to define a new conservative agenda.

“We’re having an identity crisis,” Jennings told me. “What’s the purpose of the party? What does it mean to be a conservative any more? We don’t really have a policy agenda right now. We seem to be defined by what we’re against. The only thing we’re for, we’re told, is that we have to be for Trump. That’s not enough to build a national popular majority.”

Indeed, Trump offered little in the way of new ideas in his CPAC stemwinder, unless you count a newish theme in his attacks on President Biden: a warning that proposals to allow transgender athletes to compete in school athletics “would destroy women’s sports.”

“Many people have asked what is Trumpism, a new term being used more and more,” the former president mused in his nearest brush with political philosophy. “What it means is great deals — great trade deals.”

It’s not Trump’s philosophy that worries GOP strategists most, though; it’s the more practical prospect that he may damage their chances in the 2022 midterm elections for the House and Senate.

The former president’s plan to foment primary challenges to his GOP critics is not going to help, they warned.

“It’s not a good use of time or energy to defeat 10 Republicans who voted for impeachment instead of defeating 10 Democrats — who also voted for impeachment,” Jennings said.

Besides, Trump hasn’t been very successful at helping GOP candidates win House or Senate seats.

In 2020, Republicans came tantalizingly close to winning a majority in the House but lost their majority in the Senate. In many of those races, Trump was a drag on Republicans, not a help.

“American politics is decided in the suburbs, and Trump underperformed most House and Senate candidates there,” Alex Conant, a former campaign aide to Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida, told me. It's hard to see then how his backing will be a huge help for the party.

One more factor: The former president’s noisy presence in the midterm campaign could actually be a gift to Biden and the Democrats.

Many GOP strategists blame Trump for their loss of the Senate, which occurred after he intervened energetically in two Georgia runoff elections. One effect of his presence was a jump in Democratic turnout.

“The Democrats use Trump to motivate their base,” Conant noted. “I don’t think the Biden team will mind if he continues playing a prominent role.”

But GOP candidates and their strategists haven't found a way to get the former president offstage. Polls show that most Republican voters remain fiercely loyal to Trump and say they would gladly vote for him again.

Much of the speculation around Trump has focused on whether he plans to run for president again in 2024, when he will be 78. He gleefully encouraged speculation about that question last weekend.

But 2024, politically speaking, is still a long way off. Trump is damaging his party’s fortunes right now.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • Door and Roof Removal: Bronco vs. Wrangler

    Ford's Bronco is built to take on Jeep's Wrangler. That competition extends to how they're taken apart. We compare the door and roof removals for each. From Car and Driver

  • COVID financial fallout disproportionately impacts Latinas

    Latinas have been especially hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic, with many having to rely on their children as their only lifeline. Lilia Luciano takes a look in our CBS News series Women and the Pandemic.

  • 49ers claim Mark Fields off waivers

    The 49ers have several impending free agent cornerbacks on their roster and they moved Wednesday to bolster the group ahead of any possible departures. The team announced that they claimed cornerback Mark Fields off of waivers. Fields was cut loose by the Texans on Tuesday. Fields joined Houston during the 2020 season and made one [more]

  • Georgia Gov. Kemp says he'd "absolutely" support Trump as 2024 nominee

    Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) told Fox News Wednesday he'd "absolutely" support former President Trump if he becomes the Republican Party's 2024 presidential nominee.Why it matters: Trump has repeatedly lambasted Kemp since the governor resisted his pressure to overturn President Biden's 2020 election win in Georgia — notably in an hourlong phone call that is now being investigated in the state.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The former president called for Kemp's resignation last December. Trump criticized him as recently as Saturday, telling Newsmax he regretted supporting him in Georgia's 2018 gubernatorial primary runoff, adding the endorsement "hurt us."What he's saying: When asked by Fox News' Neil Cavuto whether he'd support Trump as presidential nominee, Kemp said: "Absolutely, I'm going to support the nominee," adding that he "worked very hard" for Trump."Kemp told Cavuto that the former president's ideas would be part of the Republican Party "for a long time in the future" and that Republicans "need to have a big tent" as "there's a lot of great ideas out there.""We're not always going to get along, but I think the president deserves a lot of credit," he added. "And he's not going away."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Column: After Nancy Pelosi, who? San Francisco plays a guessing game

    The House speaker isn't going anywhere, yet. But that's not stopping her would-be successors

  • Channing Tatum’s Free Association Inks First Look Film Deal With MGM

    MGM has signed Channing Tatum, Reid Carolin, and Peter Kiernan’s label, Free Association, to a first-look film production deal. The news comes after MGM has acquired North American rights to distribute Dog, the directorial debut from Tatum and Carolin that will hit theaters sometime this year. “We jumped at the chance to work with the […]

  • Cardinals all-out recruiting pitch brings Watt to the desert

    J.J. Watt didn't lack for suitors when deciding where to continue his spectacular football career. There were also those pictures that everyone in the Cardinals organization kept sending him of Paradise Valley. “I'm not going to lie to you," Watt said on Tuesday.

  • Report: Cowboys’ Prescott seeking deal ‘right behind’ Patrick Mahomes

    Dak Prescott wants a new deal that's less than Patrick Mahomes's $45 million per year and above Deshaun Watson's $39 million annually.

  • Fact check: Altered photo shows religious leaders praying over golden Trump statue

    A photo showing religious leaders praying over a golden statue of Donald Trump is fake. The original image was altered to insert the statue.

  • Morgan Stanley: These 2 Stocks Are Poised to Surge by at Least 30%

    The markets are trying to sort out a series of conflicting forces. There’s the bull trend, that’s been pushing stock higher since last summer, which in recent weeks has been partially derailed by fears of inflation. There’s the massive fiscal stimulus of the legislative COVID relief packages, that are helping to fuel that inflationary pressure, but there is also the ongoing vaccination program that holds out the promise of a return to more normal conditions. Morgan Stanley’s chief U.S. equity strategist Mike Wilson has followed the recent ups and downs of the stock markets, and has been sharing the benefit of his experience. “We see two potential risks to be thinking about... First, is the risk associated with interest rates rising sharply as bond markets simply catch up to what other asset prices are already reflecting. Second is the risk that some of the positive operating leverage that we’ve been witnessing in company earnings reports starts to go in reverse,” Wilson noted. Turning from the general picture to a narrower view, Wilson adds, “With this macro backdrop, we continue to favor areas in the market that are reasonably priced...” Taking Wilson’s outlook into consideration, Morgan Stanley analysts are pounding the table on two stocks, with these pros seeing at least 30% upside potential in store. Running the tickers through TipRanks’ database, we wanted to find out exactly what makes them so compelling. TPI Composites (TPIC) We’ll start in the green energy sector, where it connects with manufacturing. TPI Composites is a maker of composite materials, and has been applying that specialized knowledge to the manufacture of wind turbine blades since 2001. In 2019, the last year with full data available, TPI handled 18% of all onshore wind blades sold globally on a megawatt basis. The company saw 2020 net sales hit $1.4 billion, selling more than 9,500 blades. In its recent 4Q20 earnings release, TPI reported results for the quarter and for last year as a whole. The results were strong, beating forecasts by a wide margin, but the stock still fell sharply. A look at the data sheds some light. Fort he quarter, TPI reported $465.6 million in revenues and 14 cents EPS, compared to expectations of $450 million at the top line and 12 cents EPS. Quarterly sales were up 10% year-over-year. At the same time, the strong sales growth for the year was not enough to offset losses incurred at the height of the corona crisis in Q1 and Q2. The company ended the year with a GAAP loss of 52 cents per share. Also on the negative side of the ledge, forward guidance puts 2021 sales in the range of $1.75 billion to $1.85 billion – this will put 2021’s annual growth at about half of what analysts were hoping to see. Morgan Stanley analyst Laura Sanchez sees the company as fundamentally sound, and writes: “We see a risk-reward that is skewed to the upside driven by robust wind installations globally, market dominance given TPI’s global footprint, growth in the transportation sector, and a path to margin expansion… We note, too, that TPIC provides investors a unique way to play secular growth in the global wind and EV markets without taking on exposure to other, usually industrial, sectors.” To this end, Sanchez rates TPIC an Overweight (i.e. Buy), and her $77 price target implies an upside of ~54% in the coming year. (To watch Sanchez’ track record, click here) Wall Street’s analysts generally agree that this is a stock to buy. Of the 10 recent reviews here, 7 are Buys and 3 are Holds, making the consensus rating a Moderate Buy. The $63.10 average price target suggests a 28% one-year upside from the current trading price of $49.60. (See TPIC stock analysis on TipRanks) Carvana Company (CVNA) From industry and green energy, we move to the world online sales, where Carvana has become a major seller of used vehicles, putting a new twist on online vehicle purchases. The company works from a chain of 23 offices and semi-automated vehicle storage garages around the continental US, from which it allows customers to test drive vehicles and pick up purchases. In the fourth quarter of 2020, Carvana sold 72,172 vehicles, an increase of 43% year-over-year. The sales brought in over $1.8 billion in total revenues, for a 65% yoy increase. The company’s gross profit for the quarter, $243.9 million, was up 71% from the year-ago quarter. These strong metrics were seen at the full-year level, too. The 244,111 cars sold in 2020 represented a 37% yoy sales increase, while the $5.587 billion in full-year revenues were up 42% yoy and the gross profits of $793.8 million were up 57% from 2019. The earnings results are reflected in the company’s share performance, which has shown steady growth in the last 12 months. Over that period, CVNA is up 290%. It’s an impressive gain, that caught the attention of Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas. “In our opinion, CVNA’s moat consists of its: 1) first mover advantage, 2) brand awareness, 3) robust nation-wide logistics network, 4) fully online transaction capabilities to buy cars, sell cars, while also offering online financing and warranty options to customers, 5) a less fixed cost and capital intense business model, 6) strong customer service and, 7) the ability to leverage its platform in ancillary business lines, providing it large upside optionality.” Jonas considers CVNA as his "top ranked automotive retailer," and rates the stock an Overweight (i.e. Buy). Furthermore, the analyst gives CVNA a $420 price target, which implies a 31% upside from current levels. (To watch Jonas’ track record, click here) Carvana’s recent share appreciation has pushed the stock price up to $321.25, slightly above the average price target of $314. This hasn’t stopped Wall Street’s analysts from rating the stock highly, as the analyst consensus rating is a Strong Buy, based on 16 recent reviews which include 13 Buys and 3 Holds. (See CVNA stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Minari 's Alan Kim, 8, Says Earning Purple Belt in Taekwondo Was More Exciting Than Golden Globe Win

    During the 2021 Golden Globes Sunday night, Minari was awarded best motion picture — foreign language

  • How Lucid's Plans For The Future Differ From Rival Tesla

    Lucid Motors, which plans to go public by merging with the blank-check company Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE: CCIV) is charting a future course that differs significantly from Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), the segment leader, CNBC reported Tuesday. Lucid CEO Peter Rawlinson led the engineering team that worked on Tesla’s Model 3 sedan. Although the two companies are on a similar course when it comes to production, and some other aspects such as dealerships and service, there are key differences: EV Charging: The two firms differ significantly on the approach they have taken to EV charging. While the Elon Musk-led Tesla has built its own network of Superchargers, Lucid has no plans to replicate such a feat. See Also: Tesla Has Installed Its 20,000th Supercharger “Do we want to have the capital burden of a fast charging network? No, we can go asset light in that. That’s where we can save money,” said Rawlinson. Instead, Lucid has partnered with Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY)-owned Electrify America on charging. Lidar and Self Driving: Musk and Rawlinson also differ on the use of lidar technology when it comes to self-driving vehicles. “Do we think that lidar should be part of the sensor suite for (autonomous vehicles)? Yes, we do,” said Rawlinson. Musk on the other hand said that even if the cost of lidar sensors became zero, Tesla would not use them. Tesla offers a Full-Self-Driving software priced at $10,000 — without a driver monitoring system. Lucid plans to include such a system, according to CNBC. See Also: Tesla FSD Monthly Subscription Coming Soon, Musk Suggests Ads And Sales: Tesla does not use traditional advertising but instead relies on events and social media engagement, reported CNBC. Musk’s own Twitter account has nearly 50 million followers. Lucid on the other hand ran a television campaign from Dec. 25 through the end of January for its Air sedan. See Also: Lucid Aims To Unveil Tesla Model 3 Rival By 2025: CEO Rawlinson said the ads were not originally planned but coronavirus forced event cancelations, as per CNBC. “We had a little foray into that [advertising], and I think that’s been quite positive. So, I don’t rule that out just because Tesla doesn’t do it.” Price Action: Tesla shares closed 4.45% lower at $686.44 on Tuesday and gained 0.34% in the after-hours session. On the same day, Churchill Capital shares closed 9.37% lower at 27.77 and gained 1.19% in the after-hours trading. Click here to check out Benzinga’s EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news. Photo courtesy: Lucid Motors See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaSuch Speed, Much Wow! Dogecoin To Make A Reappearance At NASCARRocket Companies Overtakes GameStop, Palantir As WallStreetBets' Top Interest© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • UFC parts ways with former champion Junior Dos Santos, perennial contender Alistair Overeem

    Two staples of the UFC's heavyweight division are no longer on the roster.

  • CDC delays guidelines for vaccinated people

    The CDC guidelines were expected to be released Thursday but the CDC was told to hold their publishing.

  • Facebook Declines to Renew UEFA, La Liga Broadcasts in Latin America and India

    Facebook is changing its approach to live sports, deciding not to pursue renewed free-to-air broadcast rights deals involving UEFA in Latin America and Spain’s La Liga in India. In an opinion piece written for Sportico today, Rob Shaw, Facebook’s director of sports league and media partnerships, explained the decision in the context of a broader […]

  • Chelsea survive early red card to defeat Atletico in Women's Champions League

    Chelsea defeated Atletico Madrid 2-0 in the Women's Champions League last 16 first leg on Wednesday despite being a player short for 75 minutes while also seeing their Spanish visitors miss two penalties.

  • ‘They Might as Well Have Torn Up the Constitution’

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyFor years, a central goal of the conservative movement was to install right-wing judges. A Republican president delivered, big time. And these Trumpists are still pissed.Which tells you one thing. For the authoritarian wing of the Republican Party, this was never about interpreting the American legal code. It was always about raw political power.“It’s not about the rule of law. It’s not about getting good, qualified judges. It’s about results-oriented litigation,” former U.S. Attorney for Alabama Joyce Vance tells Molly Jong-Fast on the latest edition of The New Abnormal. “They want judges who will vote to save the election for a president who has clearly lost it. And that’s just out of bounds. It doesn’t matter if you’re a Democrat or a Republican. The notion that the courts could be used to steal an election is really the epitome of being anti-democratic. It’s ludicrous. It’s ridiculous. It just shows you that these folks are off the rails. They might as well have stood on a stage at CPAC and torn up the Constitution.”Vance adds, “We should immediately begin to identify what’s being done here as anti-democratic. I don’t believe that that’s where my Republican friends in Alabama are. Many of them are good people who have different principled views than I have on policy issues. They believe in the Constitution and the rule of law. And they’re horrified by what they’re seeing.”Getting ‘Canceled’ Is the Only Thing Conservatives Have LeftBecause the Trumpists aren’t just looking for judges that overturn elections they don’t like. They don’t want anyone outside of their crowd to be able to vote, period. “These efforts to suppress the vote previously have been relegated to dark corners of political operatives. It’s now actually the platform of the Republican Party to make it hard for people to vote, because they’re afraid that they might not vote Republican. They should be expending half the energy they’re expending on voter suppression on trying to win voters over, on creating policies that are appealing to the population,” Vance says. “This is a sickness in the American political dialogue.”Vance also looks at the mushrooming scandals around Andrew Cuomo, and the mounting legal cases for former President Donald Trump. Then, Olivia Troye, who worked for Trump and Mike Pence during the early days of the pandemic, talks about their botched response to the COVID-19 pandemic. “It turns out nobody in the White House cared about spreading the virus,” she says. And The Washington Post’s Dave Weigel, fresh from CPAC, talks about how even straitlaced Republicans are now espousing the Big Lie.Listen to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Biden's election will not undo Trump interference in Huawei extradition case, lawyers say

    Lawyers for Huawei's chief financial officer said on Wednesday that Joe Biden's election as U.S. president will not undo the political interference in her case, which they say stems from former President Donald Trump's pledge to intervene if it helped the United States extract a more favorable trade deal from China. Lawyers for CFO Meng Wanzhou want her U.S. extradition case dismissed on grounds that Trump's comments soon after her 2018 arrest in Canada meant she would not get a fair trial in the United States.

  • Manager AJ Hinch responds to Triple-A delay: How it helps and hurts Detroit Tigers

    Detroit Tigers manager AJ Hinch explains how the month-long Triple-A delay could impact some of the team's prospects.

  • Police uncover ‘possible plot’ by militia to breach Capitol

    Capitol Police say they have uncovered intelligence of a “possible plot” by a militia group to breach the U.S. Capitol on Thursday, nearly two months after a mob of supporters of then-President Donald Trump stormed the iconic building to try to stop Congress from certifying now-President Joe Biden's victory. The threat appears to be connected to a far-right conspiracy theory, mainly promoted by supporters of QAnon, that Trump will rise again to power on March 4. Online chatter identified by authorities included discussions among members of the Three Percenters, an anti-government militia group, concerning possible plots against the Capitol on Thursday, according to two law enforcement officials who were not authorized to speak publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.