McManus: Yes, Democrats are bickering. But Biden's wish list is gaining traction

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Doyle McManus
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
FILE - In this July 29, 2020 file photo, Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., speaks during a House Judiciary subcommittee on antitrust on Capitol Hill in Washington. A second Democratic member of the House who was forced to go into lockdown during last week&#39;s violent protest has tested positive for COVID-19. Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington says she has tested positive. She criticized Republican members of Congress who declined to wear a mask when it was offered to them. (Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP, File)
Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington, chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, was among the House Democrats pressing President Biden to go big on his domestic spending requests. (Associated Press)

As he pursues his $4-trillion domestic spending wish list, President Biden has had a lot more than Republican opposition to contend with. He has found himself squeezed between two wings of his own party: progressives who want the biggest possible expansion of federal programs and moderates like Sen. Joe Manchin III of West Virginia who insist that legislation should be the product of bipartisan compromise.

Biden wanted both of those things. And on his first big project, an infrastructure bill, after weeks of haggling, he actually managed to strike a deal with Republicans.

The problem was that it reduced his initial $2-trillion proposal to only $579 billion in new spending, and that didn't sit well with progressives. They responded by staging a near-revolt, threatening to vote down their own president’s infrastructure bill in the House of Representatives.

After frenzied mediation among Democrats, the breach was papered over last week. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) promised her rebellious progressives that the infrastructure bill wouldn’t be their only chance to vote for new spending and that a budget bill this fall will include the rest of their wish list. That seemed to appease them for now.

“We’re moving forward,” the chairwoman of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), told me. “We’re not going to get everything we want … [but] we are getting a substantial investment.”

None of this can be fun for Biden, but he actually has something to celebrate. Almost lost in the infighting was a remarkable fact: Party infighting aside, the president appears increasingly likely to push through domestic spending increases of at least $1 trillion, something that would have been unthinkable only a few years ago. Even moderate Democrats seem to have accepted the premise that the federal government’s success in combating COVID-19 and jump-starting the economy has made big government more popular than it has been since World War II.

Manchin, a fiscal hawk within his party, had this to say last week: “There’s a lot of need out there, whether it be child tax credits, whether it be helping kids have a start in life, whether it be fixing a lot of the human infrastructure that has fallen by the wayside. ... I’m all for that. To what degree? We’ll see what we’re able to pay for.” He said he could support “$1 trillion or $1.5 trillion or $2 trillion,” as long as it isn't paid for through borrowing.

For comparison, when President Obama passed an economic stimulus bill in 2009 to soften the effects of the Great Recession, he told his aides to keep the price tag below $1 trillion because moderate Democrats recoiled at the number.

Under Biden, Congress passed a $1.9-trillion COVID relief bill in March. Last year, under his predecessor, Donald Trump, Congress passed a COVID bill that topped out at more than $2 trillion.

Earlier this year, Biden proposed a $2.2-trillion jobs and infrastructure plan and a $1.9-trillion package focusing on education, child care, housing and other domestic programs, for a total of about $4 trillion.

This month, Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, chairman of the Senate Budget Committee, floated the idea of combining those plans with a major expansion of Medicare to produce a package that would come to about $6 trillion.

So the taboo against big numbers appears to have disappeared.

Political scientists might call this a shift in the “Overton window,” the range of policy ideas that politicians consider viable. The theorem is named after Joseph Overton, a conservative scholar who developed it in the 1990s.

“I do think the progressive movement has shifted that Overton window,” Jayapal said. “I think it is a significant moment.”

Another member of the progressive caucus, Rep. Katie Porter of Irvine, offered an example.

“We are now in conversation about things that families need … that maybe 10 or 20 years ago, people would say, ‘Well, that’s just too expensive,’” she told me. “We are talking about child care, something our federal government last made a big, thoughtful investment in during World War II.”

The battles for Biden aren’t over, of course. Manchin’s $1 trillion or $2 trillion is a long way from the president’s $4 trillion, not to mention Sanders’ $6 trillion.

Because the Senate is divided 50-50, Democrats will need all their members plus the tiebreaking vote of Vice President Kamala Harris to pass a spending bill. That’s under the process known as “budget reconciliation,” in which tax and spending measures are exempt from the filibuster rule that requires 60 votes for a bill to move forward.

In the 50-50 Senate, any one moderate Democrat — not only Manchin, but also Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona or Mark R. Warner of Virginia — can limit new spending simply by announcing the maximum they will support.

If Manchin sticks to his insistence that new spending cannot be paid for by deficit spending, that’s likely to keep his ceiling at $2 trillion or below.

But that’s still a bigger number for domestic programs — green energy, child care, healthcare, paid family leave, education and affordable housing — than Congress has ever passed in a single bill.

After all their infighting, the Democrats, including Manchin, appear to have reached consensus on one thing: They're all willing to support a reconciliation bill that includes some of Biden’s domestic priorities. That makes the chances for a history-making price tag pretty good — even if it’s smaller than the president or progressives hoped for.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Infrastructure success could help keep swing Pa. districts — and the U.S. House — blue

    Democratic Reps. Matt Cartwright and Susan Wild are top GOP targets. Their political future could hinge on the success of President Joe Biden's infrastructure package.

  • Home runs by Harper, Hoskins lead Phillies over Padres 4-2

    Bryce Harper homered and drove in two runs, Rhys Hoskins also went deep and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the San Diego Padres 4-2 on a soggy Saturday night. Zach Eflin (3-6) allowed two runs and three hits in six innings, and a Philadelphia bullpen that had blown 22 of 40 save chances coming in held the lead for a change. Bailey Falter, Archie Bradley and Ranger Suárez combined for three innings of one-hit, scoreless relief.

  • Republicans revive soft-on-crime rhetoric amid rise in US homicides

    Biden rolls out fresh policy proposals to try to counter rising crime as Democrats look to bat away Republican attacks New York police officers in Times Square. Lawmakers in Washington are edging toward a bipartisan police reform bill. Photograph: Erik Pendzich/Rex/Shutterstock Rising crime rates in the US and efforts from the White House and in Congress to pass sweeping police reform legislation have thrust crime policy into the center of the national political debate. In early mayoral, congres

  • The geriatric Senate confronts a youth movement

    A surge in Millennial candidates could make the Senate a whole lot younger after the 2022 midterm elections.

  • ‘Downton Abbey 2’ To Throw Its Gates Open In Spring 2022

    Focus Features is shifting Downton Abbey 2 from Dec. 22 to Friday, March 18, 2022. Universal Pictures International will release internationally on the same date. The pic’s original principal cast have returned for the second film, which wraps production in August. New additions are Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye and Dominic West. The screenplay is by […]

  • Biden warns of danger of Delta variant as US set to miss vaccination target

    President says America has Covid-19 ‘on the run’ but new cases jumped 10% amid patchy take-up of vaccines across country Jamaican immigrant Sandra Lindsay, the first person to receive a Covid vaccine in the US, is presented with the Outstanding Citizen By Choice award by Joe Biden on Friday. Photograph: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images Joe Biden has warned that although America has Covid-19 “on the run” the latest variant is of particular concern among those who remain unvaccinated – as the preside

  • 'I want to talk about happy things': Biden bristles at Afghanistan drawdown questions ahead of July Fourth weekend

    President Joe Biden could not hide his frustration with reporters peppering him with questions about the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan ahead of the July Fourth holiday weekend.

  • Megan Thee Stallion and Boyfriend Pardi Get Into Adorable Water Balloon Fight: 'Let the Games Begin'

    "We gonna play a little game," Pardi says before launching several water balloons at the 'Thot S—t" rapper

  • Virus lab leak theory dogs Democrats eager to keep focus on Trump's Covid failings

    Democrats worry that murky conclusions that don’t identify the origin of the virus could play into the Republicans’ hands.

  • Thai virus surge prompts concern over ICUs, vaccine supply

    Health authorities in Thailand reported over 6,200 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, setting a record for a third straight day, as concerns mounted over shortages of treatment facilities and vaccine supplies. Around 90% of Thailand's over 271,000 reported coronavirus cases and 95% of the deaths have been recorded during a surge that began in early April. There were 992 deaths in June, more than 15 times Thailand’s total for all of 2020.

  • Arkansas governor ponders future in GOP turned Trumpian

    Leading a state that went heavily for Donald Trump in the 2020 election and that has enacted some of the most aggressive laws on social issues, Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson in Arkansas has been in the national spotlight this year. At a time when red state governors like Ron DeSantis in Florida and Kristi Noem of South Dakota are carrying forward Trump's rhetoric and policies, Hutchinson is doing the opposite. “He represents an important voice in the party, a voice that is relatively independent of any established consensus," said Republican pollster Whit Ayres, whose firm worked with Hutchinson before he was governor.

  • Odorizzi solid, Correa homers as Astros down sinking Indians

    Grinding through a rugged stretch of their schedule, the Astros came to town reeling and badly needing some rest. Jake Odorizzi controlled Cleveland's hitters for six innings, Carlos Correa homered and Houston didn't miss a beat despite being down a couple stars in a 3-2 win on Saturday night over the banged-up Indians, who have lost a season-high five straight. Odorizzi (3-3) allowed one earned run and four hits while pitching into the seventh.

  • Projecting the Ohio State basketball starting lineup, key players for next season 3.0

    Now that we know what E.J. Liddell and Duane Washington are going to do, here's an updated look at what the starting lineup and rotation could be for OSU hoops next season. What do you think?

  • Australia Olympic men’s basketball team includes 6 NBA players

    Patty Mills and five more NBA players are on the Olympic men's basketball roster for Australia, which eyes its first medal in the event in Tokyo.

  • Proving Racist Intent: Democrats Face High New Bar in Opposing Voting Laws

    The 6-3 decision by the Supreme Court on Thursday that upheld voting restrictions in Arizona has effectively left voting rights advocates with a higher bar for bringing federal cases under the Voting Rights Act: proving discriminatory intent. That burden is prompting civil rights and voting groups to recalibrate their approach to challenging in court the raft of new restrictions that Republican-controlled legislatures have passed this year in the aftermath of Donald Trump’s election loss in Nove

  • COVID: Staff who reject vaccination should not be penalised – MOM, SNEF, NTUC

    Employees in Singapore who decline to be vaccinated against COVID-19 should not be penalised, said a statement by MOM, SNEF, and NTUC on Friday (2 July).

  • QAnon Conspiracy Theorist Admitted to Corrupting Minor

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily BeastQAnon conspiracy theorists often talk about protecting children from pedophiles and sex traffickers. They accuse top figures in the Democratic Party and Hollywood of abusing children in pizzerias, and unite around hashtags with names like “Save the Children” even after genuine anti-trafficking groups beg them to stop.It’s hard to find a more dedicated booster of QAnon’s promises to save the children and bring the deep state to justice than

  • Biden administration officials privately describe VP Kamala Harris' office as a 's---show,' report says

    Recent reports have detailed chaos and unhappiness in her office. A source told Politico it was "a place where people feel treated like s---."

  • Amazon Says Allegations of ‘Lord of the Rings’ Series’ ‘Unsafe’ Stunt Conditions Are ‘Completely Inaccurate’

    Amazon Studios has denied allegations of “unsafe” conditions for stunt workers on the set of its “The Lord of the Rings” TV series adaptation in New Zealand, following a report that two serious injuries were not reported to WorkSafe, the country’s workplace health and safety regulator. According to a story published by The New Zealand Herald Friday, four sources on the set of the tech giant’s $1 billion “LOTR” show say their concerns about safety regulations are not being taken seriously due to

  • ‘We thought it wouldn’t affect us’: heatwave forces climate reckoning in Pacific north-west

    Left-leaning states had focused on how global heating would affect others. Then the ‘heat dome’ arrived A man rests in the cooling center at Fisher Pavilion in the Seattle Center this week after experiencing symptoms of heat exhaustion. Photograph: Bettina Hansen/AP The record heatwave in the Pacific north-west is forcing a reckoning on the climate crisis, as many living in the typically mild region consider what rising temperatures mean for the future. A “heat dome” without parallel trapped hot