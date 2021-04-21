McMaster backs embattled DJJ director after audit says agency failed to protect kids

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Joseph Bustos
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Standing next to the director of the embattled Department of Juvenile Justice, Gov. Henry McMaster says he has confidence in the agency after a legislative audit found the agency failed to protect children in its care.

The Legislative Audit Council earlier this month issued a scathing report about DJJ saying its facilities are severely understaffed, the agency’s employees are poorly trained and the juveniles in its care are being left untreated and unsupervised, leading to an increase in violent incidents.

At a news conference Wednesday to announce $12 million in funding to expand juvenile delinquency prevention programs, McMaster reiterated his confidence in DJJ Director Freddie Pough and the department.

“As we know this is challenging effort, very challenging effort. The ultimate answer to keep the people from getting off the right track,” McMaster said. “It is mighty easy today for a young person, particularly with the effects of the virus and all of the ramifications there, it was easy to get on wrong track before, it’s even easier now.”

The report found youths in the custody of DJJ also did not receive adequate medical care, because of lack of staffing. The lack of staffing led to a doubling of violence among the youth in the agency’s custody as well as violence against staff members.

The increase in violent incidents also may be responsible for the agency’s “excessive and unconstitutional” use of isolation, identified last year by the U.S. Department of Justice.

A lack of staffing meant staff could not get the training required by state law that new hires receive within a year of joining the staff. DJJ also relied on staffers with multiple disciplinary actions on their record.

“A number of the items in the LAC report, we’ve been working on. There’s new items that have been mentioned that we’re going to embrace and continue to work on,” Pough said.

To help prevent juvenile delinquency, the agency will use $12 million of federal COVID-19 relief money to run programs aimed at keeping youth out of the criminal justice system.

“These funds will help us serve youth of South Carolina as a whole,” Pough said.

The money comes from the governor’s share of federal COVID relief money given to states as part of the CARES Act, signed during the Trump administration. The $12 million was the remaining of the $48 million in GEER money McMaster had to award.

“Our goal is invest in these young people at an early age and give them the tools and resources they need to stay ‘outside the fence’ rather than in the ‘inside the fence’ at the Department of Juvenile Justice,” McMaster said.

The money will be used to help at-risk children.

“Big picture, we know it’s education, it’s the economy,” McMaster said. “We have to have a family that’s working, doing work that they like, producing income. That adds to stability and that in the end is the answer.”

How the money will be spent

$4.8 million for community-based and evidenced-based therapy programs targeted to keep children in school and living at home.

$4 million for the South Carolina Afterschool Alliance to work with DJJ to provide summer and after-school programs to at-risk middle school students in primarily rural areas.

$2 million for full-time mentoring programs that support education and life skills development.

$1.25 million for Teen After-School Centers, which support at-risk high school students. DJJ will provide GED testing for youngsters through the centers.

Recommended Stories

  • Suspect kills man at Pennsylvania gas station before turning gun on himself

    Lehigh County district attorney Jim Martin says incidents appeared to be ‘indiscriminate and unrelated’

  • Texas teacher arrested after ‘leaving voicemail telling student she was in love with him’

    Suspect placed on administrative leave while investigations continue

  • Truck drives into crowd celebrating Chauvin verdict

    Demonstrators forced out of the way amid screams of ‘oh my god’

  • Chauvin conviction: 2 things to know about jury bias and 2 ways to reduce it

    In Atlanta, Ga., one person's sign reflects the actual verdicts that had just been delivered in the Derek Chauvin trial. Megan Varner/Getty ImagesShortly after the guilty verdicts were revealed in former police officer Derek Chauvin’s trial for murdering George Floyd, legal experts suggested Chauvin will appeal, arguing that his right to a fair trial was threatened by extensive pretrial publicity. Video of Derek Chauvin with his knee on the neck of George Floyd for more than nine minutes was shared around the globe on social media and drew international outrage. The publicity around Floyd’s death will likely underlie any Chauvin appeal. To help place the jury’s unanimous decision on all three charges in context, here are some important facts about juries. Pretrial publicity and other biases High-profile incidents of police killings often result in widespread pretrial publicity about the defendant and victim. The Derek Chauvin case was no exception. I research the prejudicial effects of pretrial publicity and other factors that influence jurors’ decisions. Information that comes out before the trial begins can elicit strong emotional reactions and shape jurors’ judgments of credibility. The police often have the first chance to shape public opinion because they have staff experienced in making statements to the press – and the press is eager to get those statements. Unfortunately – though not uncommonly – early media attention on the death of George Floyd was based on inaccurate police statements that minimized the role of Derek Chauvin. Information provided by the news, including misleading information, can create opinions that are resistant to change. This happens especially when the information aligns with readers’ preexisting beliefs. Furthermore, pretrial publicity that casts either the defendant or the victim in a negative light can lead jurors to interpret ambiguous trial evidence in ways that support the slant of the information that came out before the trial began. A video created by a committee of judges and attorneys to be shown to jurors that aims to highlight and combat the problems presented by unconscious bias. For example, in an experiment, mock jurors were more likely to convict a defendant when they were exposed to anti-defendant pretrial publicity compared with those who did not receive this pretrial information. In contrast, exposure to pro-defendant pretrial publicity decreased the likelihood of mock jurors convicting. The process of jury selection, formally called “voir dire,” does little to eliminate jurors with biases that they are not consciously aware of – known as implicit bias – regardless of whether those biases stem from pretrial information specific to the case or are deeper-seated biases associated with race or gender. To address these implicit bias concerns, several courts across the country have developed safeguards, including special instructions like those about implicit bias given in Chauvin’s trial and educational videos shown during jury selection. However, there is little evidence that these proposed remedies are effective. Public confidence in police In criminal trials, it is commonly believed that jurors grant police officers credibility by virtue of their job. Jurors also grant police officers much discretion when it comes to use of force, even deadly force. Yet, public confidence in the police is at record lows, especially among Black adults. Frequent viral videos of police violence, recent investigative reporting exposing the extent of police misconduct and few examples of police accountability have likely all contributed to the decline in public confidence in policing. More broadly, the way policing and issues of race are portrayed in the media has the potential to create biases that affect the impartiality of the jury pool. For example, Black male victims of police violence are often described in the news using language that dehumanizes and criminalizes their behavior. Race and racially diverse juries Two potential solutions exist for addressing implicit racial biases. The first is making race a more explicit part of a trial. When attorneys call attention to the relevance of race in a case, especially when a case involves a Black male victim, white jurors exhibit less racial bias. Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin listens as the verdict is read in his trial for the 2020 death of George Floyd. Court TV via AP, Pool Another potential solution is to have racially diverse juries, like the one in Chauvin’s trial. To avoid appearing prejudiced, white jurors become more careful in their contributions during deliberations with a racially diverse jury. Diversity offers the opportunity for many perspectives to enter the deliberation process, resulting in deliberations that are more thorough and accurately reflect the facts of the case. Importantly, the public has more confidence in the verdicts of racially diverse juries and views them as fairer. To increase the diversity and representativeness of juries, two changes could be made by courts. For example, the use of peremptory challenges – which attorneys can use to remove a juror without reason except to discriminate on the basis of race, ethnicity or sex – could be curtailed. Attorneys use these challenges more often to strike minority jurors, even though they claim it’s not a challenge based on race. Efforts are also underway in state courts to better manage the way jury pools are compiled and jurors are summoned to court. These efforts ensure jury pools reflect the demographics of the community from which they are drawn, ultimately translating to more diverse and representative juries. Historically, juries in American criminal courts give police officers wide discretion in their use of force, up to and including deadly force. The outcome of the Chauvin trial provides some evidence that this wide-ranging discretion can be challenged.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Angela M. Jones, Texas State University. Read more:Why this trial was different: Experts react to guilty verdict for Derek ChauvinBeing skeptical of sources is a journalist’s job – but it doesn’t always happen when those sources are the police Angela M. Jones does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • OJ Simpson criticised over comments on Chauvin trial

    ‘You gotta let the jury speak, it’s the American way’

  • ‘Racist lunatic’: Twitter lights up over Tucker Carlson’s diabolical laugh

    Clip of Fox News host’s maniacal cackle goes viral and garners millions of views with social media users calling it ‘scary,’ ‘unhinged,’ and ‘unsettling’

  • Tucker Carlson calls support for George Floyd an ‘attack on civilisation’

    Fox News host uses show to question validity of Derek Chauvin verdict, asking: ‘Can we trust the way this decision was made?’

  • Supreme Court scraps last GOP election lawsuit, ending five-month challenge to results

    The decision has wider implications for future elections

  • Ma’Khia Bryant: Ohio police tell bystanders ‘blue lives matter’ after girl shot dead as Chauvin verdict delivered

    Force releases body camera footage showing moment teenager was killed

  • ‘Am I off my meds?’: Greg Gutfeld reprimanded on Fox News for ‘selfish’ on-air reaction to Chauvin verdict

    Incredulous fellow anchors groan in background as Gutfeld offers take on verdict

  • Ma’Khia Bryant: Everything we know about the police shooting of a teenage girl

    Ohio’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation leading investigation into fatal police shooting

  • Lawmakers question Emergent BioSolutions over J&J vaccine

    More issues surround Johnson & Johnson as it struggles to get its COVID-19 vaccine back on track in the United States. Questions remain about the vaccine's connection to rare blood clots and questions remain about Emergent BioSolutions, the company making the shot in Baltimore. On Monday, Emergent BioSolutions confirmed it stopped making the J&J vaccine, also known as the Janssen vaccine, at its Baltimore plant at the request of the Food and Drug Administration on Friday.

  • Atomwaffen Division: UK government accused of ‘dithering’ over ban of neo-Nazi terrorist group

    Shadow minister calls gap between formation of group in 2015 and ban ‘profoundly concerning’

  • LA ordered to find homes for Skid Row homeless in landmark court decision

    ‘Year after year, more homeless Angelenos die on the streets,’ writes judge David O Carter

  • Upbeat assessments buoy hopes for revival of Iran nuclear deal

    Despite numerous obstacles, both Tehran and Washington shift to cautiously optimistic tone about nuclear deal

  • Sacramento community reacts to Derek Chauvin verdict

    Sacramento community organizers came together Tuesday evening to rally the public in response to the guilty verdict coming out of the Derek Chauvin trial. Watch the video above for the full story.

  • Jim Steinman: Bat Out Of Hell and Total Eclipse Of The Heart composer dies

    The writer and producer, who worked with Meat Loaf, Celine Dion and Bonnie Tyler, was 73.

  • Covid-19 vaccination: How is India's inoculation drive going

    The drive has begun to lag just as the country sees a record surge in Covid cases.

  • Liz Truss to hold showdown talks with Australia over 'glacially slow' trade negotiations

    Liz Truss has thrown down the gauntlet to her Australian counterpart over “glacially slow” progress in trade deal talks, as her allies urged Canberra to “show us the colour of their money”. The International Trade Secretary is preparing for showdown negotiations with Dan Tehan, Australia’s trade minister, after he accepted her invitation to meet face-to-face in London this week. Sources in her department told The Telegraph that Australia needs to show “some serious movement on their side” to unblock negotiations on a free trade agreement, which are said to have stalled since Mr Tehan took up the role in December. By contrast the first four rounds of talks, led by his predecessor Simon Birmingham and Ms Truss, made “really rapid progress”, it is claimed. Canberra has been accused of being “slow to move on key UK asks”, including on sensitive areas in services, investment and business visas – particularly in legal services and management consultancy. These sectors are viewed as central to the British economy’s recovery from the pandemic. The UK also wants to see Australian tariffs slashed on Scotch whisky and cars, both levied at 5 per cent at present. By turns Canberra is pushing for bigger wins on agriculture, particularly lower tariffs on meat exported to Britain. A bilateral trade deal between the two nations is expected to boost UK exports to Australia by around £900 million. Mr Tehan arrives in the UK on Wednesday evening and the two-day dialogue begins on Thursday. He is expected to launch a media and PR blitz while in London. The source close to Ms Truss quipped: “She plans to sit him down in the Locarno Room [in the Foreign Office] in an uncomfortable chair, so he has to deal with her directly for nine hours.” The ally said that Mr Tehan and Ms Truss have struck up a good rapport, but added: “He is inexperienced compared to Liz. He needs to show that he can play at this level. “Australia need to show us the colour of their money. They’re great friends of ours and talk a good game about free trade and wanting a deal, but they need to match those words with action.” It is thought that there is pressure on Mr Tehan to make a substantial breakthrough before flying back to Australia on Friday night, given the rare exception made for him to leave the country amid its strict closure of the borders due to Covid. British officials believe it is highly unlikely, although not impossible, that a trade deal could be clinched between the pair before his departure, but if the talks unblock the remaining issues, an agreement could be achievable within six to eight weeks. Ms Truss believes that in-person talks at the political level hold the key to finalising the deal. She successfully employed a similar tactic with Japan last summer, using “occasionally fiery face-to-face negotiations” with her Japanese counterpart to make headway over the most contentious issues. Annual UK trade with Australia is worth over £18 billion, with services accounting for 60 per cent. There is a wider strategic importance to a bilateral trade deal for Britain, because the Government wants to join the Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) – the £9 trillion free trade area in which Australia is a key player – later this year. Striking a UK-Australia deal would pave the way towards eventual British membership of the trading bloc, which is viewed by Whitehall as a crucial counterweight to China and its trade practices that are accused of distorting markets.

  • 'Hope' the press starts covering Biden admin 'more fairly': Hallberg

    District Media Group President Beverly Hallberg argues the media does not want to press President Biden on immigration policies.