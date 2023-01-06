McMaster calls for $2,500 pay raise for SC teachers, plus a bonus

Gov. Henry McMaster wants to increase starting pay for South Carolina teachers by $2,500 to bring the minimum salary to $42,500.

McMaster’s teacher pay proposal would cost the state about $254 million. The proposal is included in the governor’s new executive budget request, which state lawmakers soon will consider as they craft the upcoming year’s state spending plan.

This past year, the minimum teacher salary was set at $40,000.

As part of the proposal, each cell in the state’s minimum teacher salary schedule, which pays teachers based on education level and experience, would also increased by $2,500.

The proposed raises are part of a goal of increasing teachers’ starting pay to $50,000 by 2026, the last year of McMaster’s term in office.

McMaster and other state leaders have hoped that raising teacher pay will help address the ongoing teacher shortage and teachers leaving the profession.

McMaster also wants to give teachers a one-time $2,500 retention bonus next school year. Half of the money would be paid in December and the other half paid in May as way to reduce mid-year attrition among teachers.

The General Assembly returns to Columbia on Tuesday to start its next legislative session. The House Ways and Means Committee will begin its budget discussions this month.

According to the Board of Economic Advisors, South Carolina budget writers will have about $3.5 billion in additional money to appropriate for upcoming budget year, which begins July 1. The state’s spending plan for the current budget year is about $13.8 billion.

The executive budget outlines McMaster’s priorities as the General Assembly crafts a spending plan.

McMaster also wants to set aside $500 million more than is required into a rainy-day fund in case of an economic downturn.

He wants to spend $500 million to fulfill commitments made by the Department of Commerce for economic development deals, instead of borrowing the money.

He also proposed $200 million to acquire and develop possible megasites for economic development. The money would be used to put build roads, water and sewer infrastructure in order to make sites ready for businesses to come in.

Story continues

McMaster also proposed $78 million for state employee pay raises, which would be targeted at filling open positions and keeping critical employees. The governor’s office said not every state agency requested money for retention pay increases.

“We had a study to show that some of the agency salaries were competitive, others were not and this will address it,” McMaster said.

The governor also proposed a $2,500 sign-on bonus for new state employees to help recruit employees, as the state government also has to compete with the private market. The bonuses would cost about $2 million.

McMaster also wants to spend $2 million to market state government job vacancies.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.