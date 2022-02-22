McMaster chooses Eden Hendrick as new SC Department of Juvenile Justice director

Gov. Henry McMaster on Tuesday officially announced his selection of Eden Hendrick to lead South Carolina’s juvenile justice agency.

Hendrick, a former family court prosecutor who has served as the department’s acting director since the fall, will become the agency’s third director since 2017 once she’s confirmed by the state Senate.

She stepped in to lead the Department of Juvenile Justice in late September after former Director Freddie Pough resigned following months of public criticism over his leadership of the agency.

Pough, a former South Carolina Law Enforcement Division lieutenant who had led the agency since 2017, was raked over the coals by lawmakers and his own employees after an audit identified widespread staffing, training and security problems at the agency.

The former director, who has since returned to SLED as a senior special agent, defended his tenure but struggled to contain the damage wrought by the audit amid a series of headline-grabbing scandals.

Prior to being named the department’s acting director in September, Hendrick had been part of a team from the Department of Administration tasked by the governor with reviewing DJJ’s human resources policies.

Upon assuming her new role, Hendrick immediately oversaw the turnover of numerous high-level DJJ staff members and set in motion a flurry of major changes at the beleaguered juvenile justice agency.

Among them were decisions to move administrative staff back “behind the fence” at the department’s long-term commitment facility on Broad River Road and to suspend its regionalization initiative.

Hendrick recently made headlines after she requested $20 million on behalf of the Department of Mental Health to build a private residential treatment facility for justice-involved youth.

She took the extraordinary step of asking lawmakers to give money to another agency that had not requested it because she felt like Mental Health officials were slow-walking plans to build an essential facility at the expense of her agency and vulnerable children.

For years, DJJ has been forced to house dozens of justice-involved children with serious mental illnesses in violation of state law because the Department of Mental Health has been unable to find alternative placements for them.

The relocation of youth with serious mental illnesses, who make up roughly a quarter of the population at the agency’s Broad River Road complex, would go a long way toward improving the quality of rehabilitative services the agency can provide and should improve its chances of attracting and retaining quality frontline correctional staff, Hendrick said.

In addition to her work as a family court prosecutor in the Richland County Fifth Circuit Solicitor’s Office, Hendrick also previously served as staff attorney for the foster care review board in the governor’s office of executive policy and programs and represented the Department of Social Services in juvenile abuse and neglect cases.

