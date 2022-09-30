McMaster pauses campaign events as Hurricane Ian hits SC

MEG KINNARD
·2 min read

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has temporarily suspended campaign activities as he leads the state's response to Hurricane Ian.

McMaster's campaign told The Associated Press that the Republican incumbent would cancel a fundraiser scheduled for Friday night in Clemson, as well as an appearance for tailgating before the Clemson Tigers' football game on Saturday.

McMaster has been talking with officials across the state and holding daily briefings this week as the state made preparations for the storm, which ravaged Florida and barreled onward to South Carolina's coast, all of which has been under a hurricane advisory.

Politics and hurricanes often collide in South Carolina, where the final months before the November general elections can turn into busy storm seasons.

In 2018, both McMaster and his Democratic opponent, then-Rep. James Smith, pulled down their campaign events as Hurricane Florence approached the state.

Smith, who was a major in the South Carolina National Guard, was activated during that storm response, tasked with coordinating the distribution of resources across the state.

As the current governor, McMaster is maintaining a high visibility during the storm, with daily, televised briefings and anticipated visits to any drastically impacted areas.

The campaign for his 2022 general election opponent, former one-term U.S. Rep. Joe Cunnigham, told AP that the Democrat had no events scheduled for Friday and “expects to get back to normal” on Saturday "assuming all goes OK” with the storm.

Ads for both campaigns remained on television as of Friday morning.

During Friday's briefing, McMaster said he had spoken earlier in the day with President Joe Biden — with whom he has politically been at odds — noting that he was appreciative of the White House’s support.

“They’ve been helpful and cooperative and, as we all know, when there’s a hurricane, there's no politics involved there,” McMaster said.

___

Meg Kinnard can be reached at http://twitter.com/MegKinnardAP

Recommended Stories

  • Who Should Take Over The Daily Show After Trevor Noah Leaves?

    Noah has left some big shoes to fill after seven years, but these people might be up to the challenge. Who Should Take Over The Daily Show After Trevor Noah Leaves? Consequence Staff

  • Biden says it will take ‘years’ to rebuild from Hurricane Ian

    President Biden on Friday said it would take “years” to rebuild from Hurricane Ian, which dealt a serious blow to Florida and is now approaching the South Carolina coast. Biden said the largest search and rescue team in recent U.S. history has been deployed and 117 people have already been rescued along the southwest Florida…

  • California's outgoing chief justice is named new CEO of public policy think tank

    Tani Cantil-Sakauye will start as president and chief executive of the Public Policy Institute of California the day her term as chief justice ends.

  • Truss Guilty of Careless, `Trumpian' Thinking: Mandelson

    Peter Mandelson, a former UK Labour Party lawmaker who served in Cabinet posts under Tony&nbsp;Blair&nbsp;and Gordon Brown and is now Chairman of Global Counsel LLP, talks about Prime Minister Liz Truss's tax cuts, the Bank of England's efforts to ease the pound and gilt market turmoil, and the outlook for the economy. Mandelson, who was also European Union trade commissioner, speaks on the sidelines of the&nbsp;Milken&nbsp;Institute Asia Summit in Singapore with Juliette Saly on "Bloomberg Markets: Asia."

  • Famine to be declared in Somalia next month

    Following four consecutive years of drought, parts of Somalia are projected to enter a famine next month based on new reports about acute food insecurity in the region. Despite warnings from humanitarian groups for years about the dire situation facing the East African country’s 16 million residents, experts say, world leaders have essentially turned the other way.

  • Biden speaks about Hurricane Ian’s massive toll on Floridians: ‘We’re going to do everything we can for you.’

    President Joe Biden delivers remarks Friday as his administration continues its effort to respond to Hurricane Ian.

  • Marion elementary school student claims she was followed by suspicious person, police investigating

    The girl described the person as being about 6 feet tall and wearing dark clothing, according to Marion Police.

  • Ukraine warns of harsh response to Russian recognition of 'worthless' votes

    President Volodymyr Zelenskiy issued a new warning to Russia of a "very harsh" response by Ukraine if Moscow annexes four Ukrainian regions following what Kyiv and the West say were sham referendums held by Russia at gunpoint. A statement issued by Zelenskiy's office after a telephone call with Italy's prime minister did not refer to a ceremony on Friday in which President Vladimir Putin will sign documents proclaiming Russia's annexation of four Ukrainian regions.

  • Nampa police arrest man they say shot gun at officers, who did not return fire

    Officials said on social media that at least two Nampa schools were placed in a hall check as a precaution. They were less than 2 miles from the scene.

  • Russia's Rusal denies it plans to deliver aluminium into LME warehouses

    Russia's Rusal said on Friday that speculation the aluminium producer was planning to offload metal into London Metal Exchange (LME) registered warehouses was misleading. The LME, the world's oldest and largest market for trading industrial metals, said on Thursday it was considering a consultation on whether Russian aluminium, nickel and copper should continue to be traded and stored in its system. Rusal, the world's largest producer of aluminium outside China, has not been directly targeted by the Western sanctions imposed on Moscow after it sent thousands of troops to Ukraine on Feb. 24.

  • Wicker gets for $20 million to aid Jackson water issues

    Wicker pushes for $20 million to aid Jackson water issues

  • Woman braves Hurricane Ian flood to check on stranger's mom

    Christine Bomlitz became more and more distraught as Hurricane Ian gained in ferocity Wednesday, sweeping across southwest Florida. Thursday morning came. Stuck on the other side of the country in Las Vegas, Bomlitz posted pleas for help on social media — anywhere she could.

  • 18-year-old college student is killed in hit-and-run near campus, Ohio police say

    The student began her first year at the university in August.

  • Biden vows US commitment to Pacific Islands at summit

    President Joe Biden on Thursday told visiting leaders from more than a dozen Pacific Island countries that the U.S. was committed to bolstering its presence in their region and becoming a more collaborative partner as they face the “existential threat” of climate change. The president addressed the leaders who gathered in Washington for a summit as the White House looks to improve relations in the Pacific amid growing U.S. concern about China’s growing military and economic influence. “A great deal of history of our world is going to be written in the Indo-Pacific over the coming years and decades,” Biden said at the start of a meeting with island leaders at the State Department.

  • Newport News officer dies by suicide at Williamsburg Premium Outlets, police say

    A Newport News police officer died by suicide at the Williamsburg Premium Outlets on Wednesday, a police spokesperson confirmed. Few details were made public about the incident Wednesday. Newport News Police Department spokesperson Kelly King confirmed the suicide but declined to provide any more information or to identify the officer. A spokesperson for the James City County Police Department ...

  • Rising Anxiety Over a Debt Limit Showdown in 2023

    Republicans are widely expected to win control of the House of Representatives in November’s midterm elections. Axios’s Alayna Treene reports that, with that outcome in mind, party leaders and business groups are already preparing for the return of an all-too-familiar “nightmare scenario”: a dangerous showdown over the U.S. debt limit. Some Republicans have already signaled such a showdown is likely — and concern about how it might play out is already on the rise, Treene reports, given that the

  • Influencer Meredith Staggers Says Her Migraine Turned Out to Be a Life-Threatening Brain Aneurysm

    The Cake & Confetti founder, 35, opens up to PEOPLE about her survival story in hopes of raising awareness about the dangers of brain aneurysms

  • Former N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo Announces He Will Launch New Podcast, PAC and Gun Safety Initiative

    "The past few months gave me a new perspective on politics," the embattled former governor claims in a new video announcing his myriad projects

  • Tom Ridge backs Dr. Oz in the U.S. Senate race and is impressed by his 'desire to serve'

    Ridge, in a statement, said he's met with Oz several times over past year. The Erie native said he's impressed by Oz's "intellect and desire to serve."

  • Putin signs decree annexing 4 regions of eastern Ukraine

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree annexing four territories in eastern Ukraine. He said the annexation is permanent, despite Western opposition.