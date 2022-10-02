8

McMaster says Russian army in Ukraine is facing a "moral collapse"

Retired Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster, former national security adviser in the Trump White House and a CBS News contributor, said on "Face the Nation" that the Ukrainians had a "tremendous victory" after retaking the strategic city of Lyman.

  • Transcript: H.R. McMaster on "Face the Nation," Oct. 2, 2022

    The following is a transcript of an interview with retired Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster, former national security adviser in the Trump White House and a CBS News contributor, that aired on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022.