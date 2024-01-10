McMaster wants to make some changes in how base pay for SC teachers is determined

For years teachers have looked at a chart to see how much pay they would receive. Their salary is determined by how many years of experience they have and how much education they’ve completed.

It’s a complex matrix and the state’s minimum salary schedule has 23 annual steps and recognizes five education levels: bachelors degree, bachelor’s degree with 18 credit hours of continuing education, masters degree, masters degree with 30 hours of continuing education, and doctorate.

As part of his budget proposal, Gov. Henry McMaster wants to simplify the schedule to include only two education lanes: bachelors degree and graduate degree.

The state minimum salary schedule also only goes up to 23 years, even though some districts around the state extend it even longer. McMaster wants the state’s minimum schedule to extend to 30 years.

School districts also have the ability pay more if they wish.

Under the governor’s proposal, the minimum also would go to $45,000 from $42,500. McMaster wants to reach a $50,000 a year minimum by 2026, as one of the initiatives to address the growing teacher shortage in the state.

The current salary schedule also gives teachers a raise for every year they take a step. McMaster wants to go to “pay bands” where every three years, a teacher would see a $2,000 pay bump. Those with a graduate degree would be paid $5,000 more than someone with similar experience with just a bachelors degree.

Even though McMaster’s proposal would not guarantee a $2,500 pay bump across the board, most teachers would see a significant increase and those with doctoral degrees would not see a pay cut, the governor’s office said.

In total, McMaster wants to spend $250 million more on state aid to classrooms, which pays for teacher salaries.

“The state minimum teacher salary schedule is designed to increase the lifetime earnings of teachers,” according to budget narrative provided by the governor’s office.

The governor’s budget also includes $10 million to provide additional pay for teachers who take on extra responsibilities or work with students who have challenges.

There would be an additional $25 million in annual money to recruit teachers in critical need areas, such as middle school education, special education and elementary education and schools with a below average or unsatisfactory rating, a teacher turnover rate of 20% or higher for three years, or a have a poverty level of 70%

McMaster also wants to increase the classroom supply stipend to $400, up from $350.

Ultimately any change to the salary schedule structure will need legislative approval and lawmakers are in the very early stages of writing a budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

“I’m in favor of the concept. It’s been an idea that’s been discussed as we’ve been looking at increasing teacher salaries, putting more money into the classrooms,” said state Sen. Greg Hembree, R-Horry, who sits on the Senate Finance Committee and is chairman of the Senate Education Committee. “We’re following some other states that have simplified the way that they structure their teacher salaries. We’ve got ... a sort of complex matrix that you kind of fit one of these boxes. That’s what your minimum salary is going to be. This (idea) gives more flexibility to the local districts to pay the teachers.”

McMaster’s proposal is working off of recommendations from the Teacher Recruitment and Retention Task Force, which issued a report in May.

The task force recommended a $1,500 increase for every three years of experience, but the governor recommended a $2,000 increase for every three years.

Patrick Kelly, the director of governmental affairs for the Palmetto State Teachers Association, said his organization supports the concept of simplifying the salary schedule.

Kelly said simplifying the schedule’s lanes ultimately frees up money to raise teacher salaries further.

“We’re thrilled that the governor has leaned into the teacher task force report and has started this conversation,” Kelly said. “We’ve got to find a way to reinvent and rethink the way we compensate our teachers in South Carolina in light of the growing educator shortages and the governor is taking the lead on that.”

The idea that additional education makes teachers better is questioned.

“I can’t find any research that indicates that 18 more hours of undergrad or 30 more hours of graduate credit makes me a more effective teacher,” Kelly said. “What I can find is research that shows that if I am a mentor to a new teacher, that that makes that teacher more effective, and it enhances retention.”

However, the teacher task force recommended having three lanes. One for bachelors degree, one for a masters and one for a doctoral degree or national board certification.

“We think that third lane is important as a recognition of the higher expertise of those teachers, as well as a tool for retaining some of our most experienced educators,” Kelly said.

Kelly conceded without a third lane, fewer teachers may pursue doctoral degrees, as pursuing a doctoral degree potentially means taking on additional student debt.

“One of the primary reasons that K-12 educators pursue a doctorate, not the only but one of the primary reasons, is the salary increase and if that no longer exists, you’ll see fewer teachers doing that,” Kelly said.