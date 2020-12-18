McMaster warns Biden against resetting Russia or China relationship

The Telegraph

It was only on Wednesday that Boris Johnson was accusing Sir Keir Starmer of being the Grinch who stole Christmas. After the Labour leader questioned whether the Prime Minister was “blundering into another major error” by allowing people a five day festive reprieve from the coronavirus restrictions, Mr Johnson bullishly replied: “I wish he had the guts to say what he really wants to do which is to cancel Christmas.” Yet as the Prime Minister metamorphosed from Santa to Scrooge before the public’s eyes today, many could have been forgiven for wondering why he didn’t have "the guts" to pull the plug when, by his own admission, he was puzzled back in November as to why Tier 3 “wasn’t delivering the results in Kent”. The claim appeared to cast doubt over Mr Johnson’s insistence that the sudden seasonal u-turn had been sparked by “transmissibility” data on a new variant strain of covid that only emerged on Friday. The last time the Prime Minister was at the Downing Street lectern he was offering us Miracle on 34th Street. What was this, Pinocchio’s Christmas? Anyone who has ever edited Mr Johnson’s prodigious prose is familiar with his inability to meet a deadline, but leaving it this late in the day to change 18 million people’s yuletide plans - and slashing the rest of England's five-day Christmas bubble to one day - gave a new definition to the Johnsonian art of dither and delay. Forget fudge, what we were witnessing was a festive flip flop of North Pole proportions.