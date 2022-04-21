McMichaels, Bryan face federal sentencing on Aug. 8

Apr. 21—Sentencing is set Aug. 8 in U.S. District Court in Brunswick for the three White men convicted of federal hate crimes in the February 2020 killing of a 25-year-old Black man.

Travis McMichael, 36, Greg McMichael, 66, and William "Roddie" Bryan, 52, were convicted Feb. 23 in federal court of violating Ahmaud Arbery's rights to use a public street based on his skin color, as well as other crimes.

The three men were already sentenced to life in state prison after being convicted of murder and other charges on Nov. 24, 2021, by the state.

In addition to violating Arbery's civil rights, the McMichaels and Bryan also were found guilty in federal court of attempted kidnapping.

Travis McMichael and Greg McMichael additionally were found guilty of brandishing a firearm in the commission of a violent crime and Travis McMichael was found guilty of discharging a firearm in the commission of a violent crime.

Travis McMichael is scheduled to face sentencing at 10 a.m. on Aug. 8 before U.S. District Court Judge Lisa Godbey Wood, according to filings Wednesday at the federal courthouse in Brunswick. Greg McMichael's sentencing is scheduled for 1 p.m. and Bryan is scheduled for sentencing at 3 p.m., court records show.

The McMichaels and Bryan face as much as life in federal prison for violating Arbery's civil rights and between seven and 20 years on the additional charges.

Travis McMichael shot the unarmed Arbery twice at close range with buckshot from a 12-gauge shotgun on the afternoon of Feb. 23, 2020, on Holmes Road near Satilla Drive.

The fatal confrontation ended a five-minute chase in which Arbery ran through the streets of Satilla Shores pursued by the McMichaels in one pickup truck and by Bryan in another truck.

It started when the McMichaels armed themselves and pursued Arbery after he ran past their home at 230 Satilla Drive. Bryan joined the chase after Arbery ran past his home on Burford Road with the McMichaels in pursuit.

Bryan recorded the deadly confrontation on his cellphone.