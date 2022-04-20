McMichaels, Bryan face federal sentencing on Aug. 8

Apr. 20—Sentencing is set Aug. 8 in U.S. District Court in Brunswick for the three White men convicted of federal hate crimes in the February 2020 killing of a 25-year-old Black man.

Travis McMichael, 36, Greg McMichael, 66, and William "Roddie" Bryan, 52, were convicted Feb. 23 in federal court of violating Ahmaud Arbery's rights to use a public street based on his skin color, as well as other crimes. The three men were already sentenced to life in state prison after being convicted of murder and other charges on Nov. 24, 2021, at the Glynn County Courthouse.

In addition to violating Arbery's civil rights, the McMichaels and Bryan also were found guilty in federal court of attempted kidnapping. Travis McMichael and Greg McMichael additionally were found guilty of brandishing a firearm in the commission of a violent crime and Travis McMichael further was found guilty of discharging a firearm in the commission of a violent crime.

Travis McMichael is scheduled to face sentencing at 10 a.m. on Aug. 8 before judge Lisa Godbey Wood, according to filings Wednesday at the federal courthouse in Brunswick. Greg McMichael's sentencing is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Aug. 8, and Bryan is scheduled for sentencing at 3 p.m. that same day, court records show.

Travis McMichael shot the unarmed Arbery twice at close range with buckshot from a 12-gauge shotgun on the afternoon of Feb. 23, 2020, on Holmes Road near Satilla Drive. The fatal confrontation ended a five-minute chase in which Arbery ran through the streets of Satilla Shores as the McMichaels pursued in one pickup truck and Bryan pursued in another truck.

It started when the McMichaels armed themselves, got into a pickup truck and pursued Arbery after he ran past their home at 230 Satilla Drive. Bryan joined the chase in his own pickup truck after Arbery run past his home on Burford Road with the McMichaels in pursuit. Bryan recorded the bloody conclusion on his cellphone, a video that sparked national outrage when it was leaked online in early May 2020. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested the father-and-son McMichaels on May 7, 2020, and arrested Bryan on May 20, 2020.

The FBI led the investigation that led to a grand jury indicting the three on federal charges in April of 2021.

At their sentencing in August in U.S. District Court in Brunswick, the McMichaels and Bryan face as much as life in federal prison for violating Arbery's civil rights and between seven and 20 years on the additional charges.