McMichaels, Bryan transported to state prison in Jackson

Aug. 24—The three men convicted in the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery in 2020 were transferred to state prison Tuesday.

Convicted murderers Travis McMichael, his father Greg McMichael and 52-year-old William "Roddie" Bryan were transported to a state prison in Jackson, where they will begin serving life sentences, according to the Glynn County Sheriff's Office.

A team of deputies transported the three to the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison in Jackson, where they released them into the custody of the Georgia Department of Corrections, according to a statement from Sheriff Neal Jump.

Jackson, the county seat of Butts County, is about 270 miles northwest of Brunswick.

The three men had been held in the Glynn County Detention Center since their arrests on murder charges in May 2020.

A Glynn County jury found all three guilty of murder and other charges on Nov. 24, 2020, ending an emotionally charged six-week trial at the Glynn County Courthouse. The three men were each subsequently sentenced Jan. 7 to life in state prison.

Travis McMichael, 36, and Greg McMichael, 66, were sentenced to life without parole; Bryan was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole.

In February, the three men were found guilty in federal court of attempted kidnapping and violating Arbery's rights to use a public street. The McMichaels also were found guilty of firearms violence charges at the conclusion of the trial.

The McMichaels were sentenced Aug. 8 to life in federal prison. Bryan was sentenced to 37 years in federal prison.

The McMichaels had been held in the county jail since May 7, 2020. Bryan had been in the county jail since his arrest on May 21, 2020. The McMichaels spent a total of 839 days in the county jail and Bryan 825 days.

Travis McMichael shot the unarmed Arbery at close range with a 12-gauge shotgun on a street in the Satilla Shores neighborhood on Feb. 23, 2020, ending a chase where the three men pursued him in pickup trucks.

Bryan used his cellphone to record the deadly confrontation.