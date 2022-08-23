McMichaels, Bryan transported to state prison in Jackson

Aug. 23—Convicted murderers Travis McMichael, his father Greg McMichael and 52-year-old William "Roddie" Bryan were transported Tuesday to a state prison in Jackson, where they will begin serving life sentences for the killing of Ahmaud Arbery in February 2020, according to the Glynn County Sheriff's Office.

"This morning, Tuesday, August 23, 2022, a team of Glynn County Sheriff's Deputies transported (the inmates) to the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison in Jackson, GA, and released them into the custody of the Georgia Department of Corrections," a statement from Sheriff's Neal Jump said.

The three men had been held in the Glynn County Detention Center since their arrests on murder charges in May 2020.

A Glynn County jury found all three guilty of murder and other charges on Nov. 24, 2020, ending an emotionally charged six-week trial at the Glynn County Courthouse that placed this coastal community in the national spotlight. The three men were each subsequently sentenced Jan. 7 to life in state prison.

Travis McMichael, 36, and Greg McMichael, 66, were sentenced to life without parole; Bryan was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole.

In February, the three men were found guilty in federal court of attempted kidnapping and violating Arbery's rights to use a public street. The father-and-son McMichaels also were found guilty of firearms violence charges at the conclusion of trial, which ended Feb. 22 at the federal courthouse in Brunswick.

The McMichaels were sentenced Aug. 8 to life in federal prison. Bryan was sentenced to 37 years in federal prison.

The McMichaels had been held in the county jail since May 7, 2020, when Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents arrested them on murder charges in the killing of Arbery. Bryan had been in the county jail since his arrest on May 21, 2020. The McMichaels spent a total of 839 in the county jail; Bryan spent 825 in the county jail.

Travis McMichael shot the unarmed Arbery at close range with a 12-guage shotgun on a street in the Satilla Shores neighborhood on Feb. 23, 2020, ending a chase where the three men pursued him in pickup trucks. The incident began when the McMichaels armed themselves, jumped in a pickup truck and pursed Arbery after seeing him run past their home on Satilla Shores Drive. Bryan joined the chase in his pickup truck after seeing Arbery run past his home with the McMichaels in pursuit.

Bryan used his cellphone to record the conclusion, a video that sparked national outrage when it went viral online on May 5, 2020.