McMichaels file appeals of federal convictions on last day to do so

Mar. 11—Travis McMichael and Greg McMichael are appealing their recent convictions on federal hate crimes that stemmed from their roles in the shooting death of a 25-year-old Black man two years ago.

Travis McMichael, 36, and his father, Greg McMichael, 66, both filed appeals in U.S. District Court in Brunswick on Tuesday, the last day they were eligible to do so.

A federal jury found the McMichaels and co-defendant William "Roddie" Bryan, 52, guilty on Feb. 22 of attempted kidnapping and violating Ahmaud Arbery's rights to use public street because he was Black. The three defendants are White.

Greg and Travis McMichael also were convicted in federal court of brandishing a firearm in the commission of a violent crime; the younger McMichael additionally was found guilty of discharging a firearm in the commission of a violent crime.

Upon their convictions in U.S. District Court in Brunswick, presiding Judge Lisa Godbey Wood instructed the three men that they had 14 days to appeal the verdicts. Wood also announced at the time that sentencing would be scheduled at a later date.

Bryan did not file an appeal by Tuesday, court records indicate.

Among other things, Greg McMichael's appeal argues that he did not decide to pursue Arbery because he was Black, but because McMichael suspected Arbery of burglary. Attorney Attilio Balbo stated in the appeal that Greg McMichael armed himself and pursued Arbery because he recognized him as the person seen several times on surveillance video entering an open home under construction at 220 Satilla Drive.

The videos showed Arbery did no harm in the structure at the home, and police body camera footage submitted as evidence showed a Glynn County officer telling both McMichaels on Feb. 11 that Arbery had never stolen anything from 220 Satilla Drive.

Travis McMichael's 43-page appeal argues chiefly against the validity that the streets in Satilla Shores are public, citing an abundance of governmental minutia. Satilla Shores is not a gated community.

Story continues

The three men were convicted by the state of murder and other charges on Nov. 24, 2021. They were sentenced to life in state prison on Jan. 7.

Travis McMichael shot Arbery at close range with a 12-gauge shotgun on Holmes Road in the Satilla Shores neighborhood on Feb. 23, 2020. Arbery collapsed onto the road and died, ending a five-minute pursuit in which he ran through the streets of the Satilla Shores neighborhood while the McMichaels and Bryan pursued him in pickup trucks.

Greg McMichael armed himself with a .357 Magnum handgun and Travis McMichael grabbed the shotgun and pursued Arbery after seeing him run past their home at 230 Satilla Drive. Bryan joined the chase in his own pickup truck after seeing Arbery run past his home on Burford Road with the McMichaels in pursuit.

The federal trial opened Feb. 7 with jury selection process followed by a week of testimony and arguments by defense attorneys and the prosecution. During testimony, it was revealed that Travis McMichael had often used racial slurs on social media and text messages, and had expressed a desire to harm African Americans. Others testified that Greg McMichael once went on a racist rant while serving in his capacity as an investigator with the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office.

The McMichaels had arranged a week before trial to plead guilty in a deal that would have allowed them to first serve 30 years in federal prison before entering the state prison system to serve their life sentences. Arbery's parents vehemently opposed the plea deal, maintaining federal prison time is a lighter sentence than time behind state bars.

Judge Wood rejected the plea deal, citing concerns over lack of control of the sentencing.

The McMichaels then withdrew their intent to plead guilty and entered pleas of not guilty.