With McMichaels' guilty pleas withdrawn, fed trial starts Monday

Feb. 5—Travis McMichael's guilty plea and accompanying concession admission of motives in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery cannot be used against him in the federal hate crimes trial that starts Monday in U.S. District Court in Brunswick.

McMichael, 36, and his 66-year-old father, Gregory McMichael, both rescinded guilty pleas proffered earlier this week in a deal with prosecutors — a deal that ultimately was rejected by U.S. District Judge Lisa Godbey Wood.

Travis McMichael withdrew his guilty plea during a hearing Friday. Gregory McMichael's court-appointed attorney filed a motion Thursday night to withdraw his guilty plea.

The guilty pleas cannot be used against them in trial, Wood said.

Now, the McMichaels and co-defendant William Roddie Bryan, 52, all of whom are White, will stand trial once again for their roles in the shooting death of the unarmed 25-year-old Black man in Satilla Shores on Feb. 23, 2020.

The three men were convicted of murder in the death of Arbery during a six-week trial in Superior Court that ended Nov. 24 in the Glynn County Courthouse. They were subsequently sentenced Jan. 7 to life in state prison, with no chance of parole for the two McMichaels men.

While skin color factored only marginally in the high-profile state trial, race and evidence of racist actions by the defendants figure to play heavily in the federal hate crimes trial.

"We will reassemble on Monday for jury selection," Wood said.

Outside the courthouse Friday, Marcus Arbery Sr. said he is confident the trial will have a favorable outcome for the family.

"All we want is 100 percent justice for Ahmaud," he said. "That's all we are asking for."

The three men face charges that include interference of rights and attempted kidnapping.

The McMichaels also face federal charges of brandishing a firearm in a crime of violence. Travis McMichael is charged with discharging a firearm during a violent crime.

The federal plea deals would have allowed the McMichaels to each serve a 30-year sentence in federal prison on the hate crimes before going into the state prison system to serve their life sentences.

Story continues

Arbery's parents and other relatives vehemently objected to the proposed plea deal, suggesting time served in federal prison would not be as harsh as time in state prison.

The pool of potential jurors was summoned from all 43 counties in the federal Southern District of Georgia. When proceedings open Monday, Wood said she hopes to process 25 potential jurors in the morning and another 25 in the afternoon. Jury selection will continue until the process impanels a jury of 12, plus four alternates.

The trial could last up to three weeks.

"It's still the same battle — it's just going higher up the hill," said Clifford Jones, a spokesman for the Arbery family.

Brunswick police said parking will be limited during the trial in areas around the Frank M. Scarlett Federal Building, which also houses the U.S. Post office in first-floor space fronting Gloucester Street. Parallel parking spots in front of the post office will be closed, as will the parking lot at the corner of Norwich and Gloucester streets. The 1500 block of Ellis Street, between Gloucester and F streets, also will be closed.

The parking lot at the corner of Gloucester and Norwich streets also will be closed, Brunswick police said. Nighttime access to the mail boxes in the post office lobby will be prohibited.

The measures are part of federal, state and local law enforcement officials' efforts to maintain safety during the trial, which could attract large public demonstrations outside the courthouse.

Travis McMichael shot Arbery at close range with buckshot while the two men struggled for possession of his 12-gauge shotgun on Holmes Road near Satilla Drive. Moments earlier, the McMichaels had armed themselves, jumped in a pickup truck and pursued Arbery after seeing him run past their home at 230 Satilla Drive.

Bryan joined the chase after seeing Arbery run past his home on Burford Road with the McMichaels in pursuit. Bryan used his cell phone to record the deadly conclusion, a video that sparked national outrage when it was leaked online in May of 2020.

The McMichaels said they suspected Arbery of burglaries in the neighborhood, particularly at an open house under construction at 220 Satilla Drive. Attorneys for the defendants in the state trial argued that they were effecting a citizen's arrest, and Arbery died as a result of self-defense.