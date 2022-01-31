UPDATE: McMichaels seek plea deal in federal charges; Arbery's mother 'vehemently against'

Jan. 31—Convicted murderers Travis McMichael and Greg McMichael are seeking plea deals in the federal hate crimes charges against them for the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, the parents of whom strongly objected Monday morning to the motion.

Federal court judge Lisa Godbey Wood will consider the plea deal request of Travis McMichael at 2 p.m. Monday at the U.S. District Courthouse, 801 Gloucester St. in Brunswick. The judge will then consider Greg McMichael's plea deal request at 2:45 p.m. The White father and son were convicted Nov. 24 of murder in the shooting death of the 25-year-old Black man, then the two were subsequently sentenced Jan. 7 to life in state prison without chance of parole.

Convicted codefendant William Roddie Bryan is not mentioned in the plea deal. The federal trial for the three men is presently set to begin with jury selection Feb. 7 at the federal courthouse in Brunswick.

Guilty pleas in the federal charges that include interference of rights, attempted kidnapping and firearms violence would allow the McMichaels to serve the first 30 years of their sentence in federal prison rather than state prison, according to the motion filed in federal court late Sunday.

Arbery's parents, Wanda Cooper Jones and Marcus Arbery, said they were not consulted by prosecuting attorneys about the plea deal. They feel federal prison would be an easier sentence because conditions are not as harsh as in the state prison system.

"I did not accept this plea deal," Cooper Jones told The News outside the federal courthouse Monday morning. "Everything about it upsets me."

The parents said they have had a good rapport with prosecuting attorneys from the U.S. Department of Justice, but said they were never notified about the plea deal.

"I just got up this morning and found out about this ridiculous plea," Cooper Jones said.

Marcus Arbery said the plea deal dishonors his son's legacy.

"I'm mad as I don't what — I'm mad as hell!" the father said. "Ahmaud cannot be replaced. He was racially killed. We want 100% justice, not 50% justice."

Travis McMichael shot the unarmed Arbery to death on Feb. 23, 2020, on a public street in the Satilla Shores neighborhood. The McMichaels armed themselves, jumped in a pickup truck and pursued Arbery to a fatal confrontation where Travis McMichael blasted him twice at close range with buckshot from a 12-gauge shotgun.

Bryan joined the chase after seeing Arbery run past his home with the McMichaels in pursuit and used his pickup truck to block Arbery's escape. Bryan also used his cellphone to record the killing, a video that sparked national outrage and cries of racial injustice when it was leaked online in May of 2020.

A Glynn County jury deliberated for about 10 hours before finding the McMichaels and Bryan guilty of murder, aggravated assault and other charges. The McMichaels were sentenced in state court Jan. 7 to life in prison without chance of parole. Bryan was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole after 20 years.

Lee Merritt, a civil rights attorney from Dallas who represents Arbery's family, said federal prisons are less crowded and better funded than Georgia's state prison system.

"Federal prison is going to be a lighter sentence for these men," Merritt said. "Despite their objections, the DOJ has decided to proceed with the plea."

In a statement on social media, Lee Merritt, an attorney working with Arbery's family, said Jones was "vehemently against the deal."

"Wanda Cooper Jones kept her promise to Ahmaud Arbery to get her son justice," Merritt wrote on Twitter. "Today the DOJ is attempting to 'snatch defeat from the jaws of victory.' We will not allow it. The Arbery family has worked too hard to see these men spend the rest of their lives in state custody."

Further, he wrote that the potential for a plea deal "devastated" the family, who feels the DOJ went behind their backs.

"Their wishes are being completely ignored and they do not consent to these accommodations," Merritt's statement reads.

The McMichaels and Bryan were scheduled to face trial in federal court charged with interference of rights and attempted kidnapping in a trial that begins with jury selection Feb. 7 at the U.S. District Courthouse in Brunswick. The McMichaels additionally were facing federal charges of brandishing a firearm in a crime of violence. Travis McMichael was additionally charged with discharging a firearm in a violent crime.

All three defendants were present for Monday morning's pretrial hearing. The McMichaels both were dressed in suit and tie; Bryan wore orange jail garb.

During a closed federal hearing Jan. 21 in federal court, Bryan's court-appointed defense attorney, Pete Theodocion, requested that text messages of a racial nature attributed to his client be prohibited from the prosecution. All such evidence will be sealed until the jury is selected, Godbey Wood said.

Bryan told Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents that Travis McMichael used a vulgar expletive and the "N" word after Arbery collapsed on the street with two fatal gunshot wounds. State prosecutors did not present this alleged incident and other potential evidence with racist overtones during the lengthy state trial, which lasted six weeks.

Godbey Wood said Monday she expects the federal trial to be lengthy as well. When jury selection begins next Monday, Goodey Wood said she hopes to process 25 potential jurors in the morning and another 25 potential jurors in the afternoon. The process will continue until a jury of 12, plus four alternates, is impaneled. Jurors in the case are being summoned from all 43 counties within the U.S. District Court's Southern District of Georgia.

This is a developing story.