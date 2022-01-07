McMichaels sentenced to life without parole for Arbery murder; Bryan gets life with possibility of parole

Jan. 7—The nation focused its attention once again Friday on this sleepy coastal Georgia community's seat of justice, looking on as the three White men convicted of murder in the killing of a 25-year-old Black man received life sentences at the Glynn County Courthouse.

Travis McMichael, 35, and his father Gregory McMichael, 65, both were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. William "Roddie" Bryan, 52, was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

But before their sentencing, the three convicted murderers heard from the still-grieving parents of Amhaud Arbery. Travis McMichael shot the unarmed Arbery dead with buckshot from a 12-gauge shotgun on a public street on Feb. 23, 2020, concluding a pursuit in which the young victim ran for his life as the three men chased him in pickup trucks for several minutes through the Satilla Shores neighborhood.

Bryan recorded the bloody conclusion with his cell phone, a graphically violent video that sparked national outrage when it went viral online in May of 2020. That chilling video replayed repeatedly during trial as Arbery's parents and family stood witness.

Eastern Judicial Circuit Judge Timothy Walmsley had the choice of sentencing the men to life in prison with out parole, or with the possibility of parole.

No punishment can replace the sorrowful void left in their lives from the result the three men's decision to ruthlessly chase their son to a deadly confrontation, the parents said.

Marcus Arbery addressed the convicted first. A former standout football player at Brunswick High and an avid runner to the end of his short life, Ahmaud Arbery was only enjoying his favorite activity that day, his father said. But even as they stood convicted of murder, the father-and-son McMichaels enjoyed the privilege they took from Marcus Arbery, he said.

"The man who killed my son has sat in this courtroom every single day next to his father," Arbery said. "I will never get that chance, to sit next to my son, ever again — not at a dinner table, not at a holiday, not at a wedding ... Not only did they lynch my son in broad daylight, but they killed him while he was doing what he loved more than anything, running. That's when he felt most alive, the most free. They took all that from him ... We loved our son and we'll never have him to celebrate anything again. They should spend the rest of their lives thinking about what they did and what they took from us. And they should do it from behind bars."

Wanda Cooper Jones broke into tears shortly after she began speaking of the joy her son had imbued into her life. She too asked the judge to impose the maximum sentence.

"I told you I love you and that someday, somehow I would get you justice," Cooper Jones said, speaking to her son. "Son, I love you as much today as I did the day you were born. Raising you was the honor of my life, and I'm very proud of you ... They chose to target my son because they because they didn't want him in their community, they chose to treat him differently than other people who frequented the community. And when they couldn't intimidate him, they killed him ... These men deserve the maximum sentence for their crime. Ahmaud never said a word to them, he never threatened them. He just wanted to be left alone. They were fully committed to their crime. Let them be fully committed to the consequences."

A Glynn County jury of 11 White people and one Black man convicted the McMichaels and Bryan on Nov. 24 of murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment and criminal attempt to commit a felony. Concluding a dramatic and graphically violent six-week trial, the jury deliberated a little more than 10 hours before delivering its verdict.

Hundreds cheered, cried and prayed outside on the courthouse grounds at word of the verdict, news of which was broadcast immediately to the world by a horde of national and international media that covered the trial gavel-to-gavel.

On Friday, Jasmine Arbery broke into tears over the loss of her younger brother.

"Ahmaud had dark skin that glistened in the sunlight like gold," she said. "He had thick curly hair that he would often like to twist ... He was tall and athletically built. He enjoyed running and being outdoors. These are the qualities that made these men think he was a criminal ... The loss of Ahmaud has devastated my family, so I'm asking that the men who killed him be given the maximum sentence available to the court."

The trial opened Oct. 18 with jury selection for this highly-publicized and emotionally-charged case that stirred national outrage and cries of racial injustice.

The county clerk of superior court summoned an unprecedented 1,000 county residents in an attempt to impanel an impartial jury locally. Prosecutors and defense attorneys spent two-and-a-half weeks intensely questioning hundreds of potential jurors before emerging with the overwhelmingly White jury. Many decried the demographics of jury.

Another two and a half weeks of testimony and countering arguments followed, during which prosecutors and defense attorneys presenting opposing versions of the same facts. Defense attorneys argued Arbery died as a result of lawful self-defense during a legal citizen's arrest. Linda Dunikoski, senior attorney for the Cobb County District Attorney's Office, contended the men hunted Arbery down and murdered in him cold blood because he was a Black man jogging in their neighborhood.

Arbery's parents and other family members watched as evidence in the trial included numerous showings of the infamous video showing their son's death. Other evidence included police body camera footage, showing Arbery's bloodied corpse sprawled in the street and photos from his autopsy.