McMillan Shakespeare Limited (ASX:MMS) is definitely on the radar of institutional investors who own 45% of the company

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

A look at the shareholders of McMillan Shakespeare Limited (ASX:MMS) can tell us which group is most powerful. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 45% to be precise, is institutions. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Since institutional have access to huge amounts of capital, their market moves tend to receive a lot of scrutiny by retail or individual investors. Therefore, a good portion of institutional money invested in the company is usually a huge vote of confidence on its future.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of McMillan Shakespeare, beginning with the chart below.

See our latest analysis for McMillan Shakespeare

ownership-breakdown
ownership-breakdown

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About McMillan Shakespeare?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in McMillan Shakespeare. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see McMillan Shakespeare's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in McMillan Shakespeare. Our data shows that Chessari Holdings Proprietary Limited is the largest shareholder with 8.7% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 6.9% and 5.5% of the stock.

Looking at the shareholder registry, we can see that 51% of the ownership is controlled by the top 11 shareholders, meaning that no single shareholder has a majority interest in the ownership.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of McMillan Shakespeare

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in McMillan Shakespeare Limited. As individuals, the insiders collectively own AU$57m worth of the AU$952m company. It is good to see some investment by insiders, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 38% stake in McMillan Shakespeare. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 11%, of the shares on issue. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand McMillan Shakespeare better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with McMillan Shakespeare .

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Should You Hold U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH)?

    Conestoga Capital Advisors, an asset management company, released its “Conestoga Micro Cap Growth Fund” third-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the Micro-Cap composite declined 0.67% compared to a 2.14% return for the Russell Microcap Growth Index. The negative stock selection and underweight exposure to the top-performing Health […]

  • Should You Consider Adding Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN) to Your Portfolio?

    Conestoga Capital Advisors, an asset management company, released its “Conestoga Micro Cap Growth Fund” third-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the Micro-Cap composite declined 0.67% compared to a 2.14% return for the Russell Microcap Growth Index. The negative stock selection and underweight exposure to the top-performing Health […]

  • Transcat (TRNS) Posted Solid Result in Q3

    Conestoga Capital Advisors, an asset management company, released its “Conestoga Micro Cap Growth Fund” third-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the Micro-Cap composite declined 0.67% compared to a 2.14% return for the Russell Microcap Growth Index. The negative stock selection and underweight exposure to the top-performing Health […]

  • Pregnant Chrissy Teigen and Husband John Legend Don Ugly Christmas Sweaters in Sweet Family Photo

    "So much good food and ugly sweaters last night," Chrissy Teigen wrote on Instagram after her and John Legend's holiday party, during which they posed for a sweet family photo with Luna and Miles

  • Should You Hold Neogen Corporation (NEOG)?

    Conestoga Capital Advisors, an asset management company, released its “Small Cap Growth Fund” third-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The fund declined 4.56% net of fees in the third quarter, compared to a 0.24% return for Russell 2000 Growth Index. Stock selection and negative sector allocation impacted the fund’s performance in […]

  • Here’s Why Mesa Laboratories (MLAB) Declined in Q3

    Conestoga Capital Advisors, an asset management company, released its “Small Cap Growth Fund” third-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The fund declined 4.56% net of fees in the third quarter, compared to a 0.24% return for Russell 2000 Growth Index. Stock selection and negative sector allocation impacted the fund’s performance in […]

  • What Makes Olo (OLO) Stock Attractive?

    Conestoga Capital Advisors, an asset management company, released its “Conestoga Micro Cap Growth Fund” third-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the Micro-Cap composite declined 0.67% compared to a 2.14% return for the Russell Microcap Growth Index. The negative stock selection and underweight exposure to the top-performing Health […]

  • Is Sea Limited (SE) a Great Long-Term Investment?

    Hayden Capital, an investment management firm, published its third-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be seen here. The portfolio accelerated by 18.9% at the end of the third quarter of 2022, outperforming the 4.9% return of the S&P 500 and the 7.2% return of the MSCI World index. Try to spare […]

  • McKinnon's 26-yard run in OT lifts Chiefs over Texans 30-24

    Wearing shirts that read “Conquered the West” and baseball caps commemorating their AFC West title, the Kansas City Chiefs celebrated winning the division for a seventh straight season after outlasting the Houston Texans in overtime Sunday. “When we start every season, the first thing we get told when we first walk in is let’s win the AFC West,” Patrick Mahomes said. Jerick McKinnon had a 26-yard touchdown run in overtime and the Chiefs got three touchdowns from Mahomes in the 30-24 win.

  • 1 Growth Stock That Could Soar 2,043% by 2026, According to Wall Street

    This growth stock has lost momentum in recent quarters, but Cathie Wood still sees tremendous upside for patient shareholders.

  • I'm Sitting On a Mountain of Cash: 4 Brand-New Stocks I'm Looking to Buy Next

    These fast-paced companies have the innovative capacity and competitive edges necessary to make patient investors richer.

  • Will AT&T or Verizon Cut Their Dividends In 2023?

    If you're screening for high dividend-yielding stocks, it's likely Verizon (NYSE: VZ) and AT&T (NYSE: T) have come to your attention. Verizon is currently yielding an eye-popping 7%, and AT&T yields slightly less at 5.8%. Let's find out if investors have a reason to worry about the dividend payout of these two.

  • Bank of America says a recession is likely in the 1st quarter of 2023 - and recommends investors buy stocks in these 3 areas

    BofA sees opportunities in 3 specific areas of the stock market, even though it's forecasting a recession in the first quarter of 2023.

  • Where stocks could be years from now (and what they could do in the next few weeks)

    Stocks tumbled last week, with the S&P 500 falling 2.1%. The index is now up 7.7% from its October 12 closing low of 3,577.03 and down 19.7% from its January 3 closing high of 4,796.56.

  • String Of Resignations May Threaten Plans To Take Trump's Truth Social Public: Report

    The departures add to a company's struggles to finalize the deal.

  • Jim Cramer’s Favorite Dividend Aristocrats

    In this article, we discuss Jim Cramer’s favorite dividend aristocrats. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out Jim Cramer’s 5 Favorite Dividend Aristocrats. Jim Cramer, the host of Mad Money on CNBC and an anchor on Squawk on the Street, is one of the most followed television personalities commenting on […]

  • 11.5% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 2 Consumer Staples Stocks

    It should come as no surprise that nearly all investors -- from retail traders to those working at hedge funds -- closely follow the moves of Warren Buffett and his company, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B). After all, between 1965 and 2021 Berkshire's stock generated a compound annual gain of more than 20%, while the broader benchmark S&P 500 has only compounded at a rate of 10.5% including dividends. Berkshire's stock has also soundly beaten the market this year.

  • Is a New Bull Market Imminent? Warren Buffett Doesn't Seem to Think So

    Warren Buffett doesn't seem to think so. As far as I know, Buffett hasn't made any public statements about whether or not he believes that a bull market is ready to roar. What I mean by that is that Buffett would almost certainly be putting a lot more money to work right now if he truly felt that the stock market was about to rebound.

  • Binance, the world's biggest crypto exchange, is now under intense scrutiny after the FTX debacle. Here are 5 things you need to know.

    Crypto exchange Binance is facing questions over its reserves and is under DOJ investigation, putting investors caught out by FTX's implosion on edge.

  • 2 Stocks to Buy at a Massive Discount Right Now

    This year has been rough for many retirement savers, but smart investors know that market downturns are an opportunity to find quality companies at bargain prices before they go back up. When stocks dip into a bear market, many are going to trade well below their intrinsic value. With Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) revenue up nearly 80% over the last three years, management has been ramping up investment to expand its fulfillment capacity, inventory, and technology infrastructure.