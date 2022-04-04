McMinn deputies shoot Riceville man Sunday during loud music, shots-fired call

Apr. 4—A McMinn County, Tennessee, man remained in critical condition Monday after being shot by sheriff's deputies early Sunday during a police call in the Riceville community. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking into the incident.

Officers from the McMinn County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to the 300 block of County Road 116 around 2 a.m. Sunday on a report of loud music and gunshots being fired, TBI spokesperson Leslie Earhart said in a news release issued Sunday.

Earhart said responding deputies "encountered a man who brandished a weapon and pointed it at them. Two deputies fired shots, striking the man."

The man was airlifted to a Chattanooga hospital for treatment and no officers were injured during the incident, Earhart said.

Sheriff Joe Guy said Monday in a text message the man's identity isn't being released until his family is notified. Guy said he's now listed in critical but stable condition.

Guy said the officers found themselves in what is believed to have been an unavoidable situation.

"It was at that point the male suspect approached the officers with a firearm, which he pointed at them," Guy said in a statement on the shooting. "The three officers gave warning but the suspect did not stop, which resulted in two of the officers discharging their firearms to defend themselves. The preliminary investigation supports the officers' actions."

Guy said officers "called for an ambulance and administered live-saving measures" until he was transported to the hospital.

The two officers were placed on paid administrative leave, standard policy for such situations, Guy said.

"This incident shows how dangerous the job of law enforcement continues to be," Guy said. "A simple loud noise complaint, which is normally handled peacefully, escalated into a deadly force encounter for my officers. They acted professionally and I'm glad they went home safely. We regret the actions of the suspect, and our prayers are for his family and for his recovery."

TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews, Earhart said. Findings will be provided to 10th Judicial District Attorney General Stephen Crump for his review and consideration as the investigation continues.

