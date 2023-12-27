McMullen recognized on retirement

Dec. 26—On Dec. 21, the Fayette County Sheriff's Department recognized Lt. Jess McMullen, who said his final 10-42 "end of watch" as a deputy sheriff for the department, according to a release from Sheriff Mike Fridley.

According to the release, McMullen retired with 20 and one-half years of service to the department and the citizens of Fayette County. The department congratulated McMullen on his career and wished him the best in his retirement and his future endeavors, the release read. McMullen has made known his intention to run for sheriff in the coming election cycle.

During his time with the sheriff's department, McMullen was an Oak Hill High School Prevention Resources Officer (PRO) for over nine years.

