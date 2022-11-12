McMullin loss in Utah raises independent candidacy questions

7
SAM METZ
·4 min read

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah Democrats' decision to back an independent rather than nominate a member of their own party to take on Republican Mike Lee transformed the state's U.S. Senate race from foregone conclusion to closely watched slugfest.

Independent Evan McMullin, an anti-Trump former Republican best known for his longshot 2016 presidential bid, attracted millions in outside spending in his campaign against Lee. He forced the second-term Republican to engage with voters more than in prior elections and emphasize an independent streak and willingness to buck leaders of his own party.

Ultimately, though, it wasn't even close. Lee is on his way to a double-digit win.

That's spurring a debate: Did Democrats’ strategy create a blueprint to make Republicans campaign hard, compete for moderates and expend resources in future races? Or does the sizeable loss prove that Republicans’ vice grip is impenetrable in the short term, no matter the strategy?

The answers could contain lessons for both red and blue states unaccustomed to competitive elections.

Some Democrats say supporting McMullin was worth it — it shifted the political conversation, made the race competitive and forced Lee to spend almost double what he spent in his 2016 campaign. But other Democrats say the strategy hurt down-ballot candidates who didn't have a strong top-of-the-ticket contender to help boost them.

“Building my bench in that sense is going to be so much harder. How do I convince candidates, going forward, that the Democratic Party will support them?” said Katie Adams-Anderton, Democratic Party chair in Utah’s second largest county.

Utah is among the fastest growing states, and Democrats hope they will be able to compete as the electorate becomes younger and more urban. Yet Republicans currently hold both Senate seats and all four congressional seats, occupy every statewide office, and this week expanded their supermajorities in the Legislature.

Four years after running for U.S. Senate herself, Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson supported Democrats' decision to back McMullin. She credits it with making Lee sweat. Though McMullin lost, she said, coalescing behind an independent benefited voters by making the race competitive. She hopes putting Lee on his heels will influence how he governs and votes in the U.S. Senate.

“This was a unique moment, and I actually do think we’ve lost an opportunity by not electing Evan to help break up some of the hardened partisanship,” she said, noting that whether backing an independent was a good strategy depended largely on circumstances.

Votes remain to be counted, but Lee is on track to defeat McMullin by double digits. That's a narrower margin than his 41 percentage-point victory in 2016 over grocery store clerk Misty Snow but wider than McMullin's team anticipated.

McMullin won 100,000 more votes than Utah Democrats' four congressional candidates did collectively, but preliminary results don't suggest his campaigning against the two-party system energized voters enough to substantially buoy turnout.

Independents have won Senate races in Vermont and Maine, yet in deeply red states like Utah, party politics remain entrenched and important to voters.

To put together a fragile coalition of Democrats, Republicans and independents, McMullin focused closely on threats to democracy. Rather than campaign on traditional midterm election issues, he attacked Lee’s November 2020 text messages to Trump’s White House chief of staff about ways to challenge President Joe Biden’s victory.

Both Lee and Democrats skeptical of his candidacy criticized McMullin for being unclear on issues such as abortion or infrastructure spending.

“You say you want to put country over party. I respect that,” Lee said at an October debate, addressing McMullin. “But parties are an important proxy for ideas. You see, because it’s ideas more than parties that tell the people how you will vote.”

Kael Weston, the Democrat Senate candidate who lost the party's backing when it lined up behind McMullin, acknowledged it would have been difficult for a Democrat to defeat Lee. But he said McMullin's focus came at the expense of local concerns, such as water or the closure of rural post offices. Focusing on those kinds of issues is the path to making elections competitive in red states, not becoming “Republican lite," he said.

Though outside spending from Democratic-donor funded PACs and conservative groups like Club for Growth reflect how the race was more competitive than usual, Weston said, McMullin's attempts to distance himself from Biden and Democrats hurt Democrats who were lower on the ballot.

“If all you see for three months is, Joe Biden is evil and Democrat is a four-letter word, that has an effect,” he said, noting the anti-McMullin television ads might have hurt Democratic candidates for statehouse seats.

Recommended Stories

  • Arizona remains epicenter for post-election misinformation

    Arizona remained the epicenter for post-Election Day misinformation Thursday as vote counting in that state continued. Many of the misleading claims circulating two days after the election focused on printing problems that prevented vote counters from reading some ballots. The mishap spawned conspiracy theories about vote rigging that spread despite despite explanations from local officials and assurances that all votes would be counted.

  • How Arizona's next congressional delegation is shaping up as vote count continues

    Republicans possibly could win 5 or 6 of Arizona's 9 U.S. House seats. Right now, Democrats hold 5 seats and the GOP holds 4.

  • Alec Baldwin filed a lawsuit over fatal 'Rust' shooting to 'clear his name'

    Actor Alec Baldwin filed a cross complaint hoping to "clear his name" over the "Rust" shooting that left cinematographer Halyna Hutchins dead in 2021.

  • Texas voters elect Muslim lawmakers in historic first

    Texas has elected its first Muslim lawmakers to the state legislature. Democrats Salman Bhojani and Suleman Lalani made history on Nov. 8 by becoming the first Muslim lawmakers elected to the Texas House. Bhojani, a former Euless City Council member, defeated Republican Joe Livingston in Tarrant County with around 58 percent of the vote to represent House District 92.

  • Decades of abuse uncovered but unpunished at exclusive California private school

    After a report uncovered revealed decades of sexual misconduct at The Thacher School, an exclusive California boarding school, no one was punished.

  • I'm Conan O'Brien's assistant of 13 years. I nap on the job, expense things I shouldn't, and talk back — and I'll probably work for him forever.

    Sona Movsesian says she's a terrible assistant and doesn't like being told what to do — and Conan O'Brien is kind of OK with that.

  • Republican candidate for Oregon governor Drazan concedes

    Republican candidate for Oregon governor Christine Drazan conceded on Friday that she lost the race to Democrat Tina Kotek. Drazan said the math shows that, even with ballots remaining to be counted, she cannot win. “This is a unique moment in Oregon’s history and an extraordinary opportunity for leadership that recognizes the dynamics of this race that call for moderation and inclusivity moving forward,” Drazan said in a statement.

  • KFC apologizes for app alert urging orders for Kristallnacht

    KFC has apologized for accidentally sending an automated push alert to its app users in Germany that appeared to urge people to order food to commemorate the 84th anniversary of Kristallnacht — the “Night of Broken Glass” — when Nazis terrorized Jews throughout Germany and Austria. The company faced an outcry for the alert that went out Wednesday at a time when Jewish groups are warning of rising antisemitism. KFC Germany said the notification was an “unplanned, insensitive and unacceptable message and for this we sincerely apologize."

  • Journalist jailed for waving British-Hong Kong flag during China national anthem

    A Hong Kong journalist was jailed after waving a British-Hong Kong flag when China’s national anthem was played at an Olympic award ceremony. Paula Leung, 42, pleaded guilty to insulting the national anthem by waving the colonial-era flag as the medal ceremony for Hong Kong fencer Edgar Cheung was shown on a big screen at APM shopping mall on July 26, 2021. On Thursday, the Kwun Tong magistrates’ court sent Leung to prison for three months.

  • What went wrong? Kansas Republicans point fingers after Schmidt’s loss to Kelly

    “Republicans have won before with independents on the ballot. Blaming the loss on that one factor is missing the forest for the trees,” a Republican strategist said about the party’s effort to blame Schmidt’s loss on independent Dennis Pyle.

  • Judge Sets Trial Date For Texas Yoga Instructor Accused Of Killing Romantic Rival

    A trial date has been set for a Texas woman accused of fatally shooting a professional cyclist in what investigators say was a jealous fit of rage. The murder trial for Kaitlin Armstrong, 34, is slated to begin on June 22, 2023 —despite her attorney’s attempts for a speedier trial, according to court records cited by Fox News. On Wednesday, Travis County Judge Brenda Kennedy also rejected motions by the defense to have parts of Armstrong's initial interview with Austin Police thrown out. Armstro

  • Jesse Ventura Already Invited By Minnesota Gov. Walz To Cannabis Legalization Signing Ceremony

    Former Minnesota Governor Jesse Ventura says that current Gov. Tim Walz (D), fresh off Tuesday's midterms that will send the incumbent back for a second term, told him that legalizing marijuana will be "one of the first" things that will get passed by the incoming state legislature. Legalizing marijuana got a huge boost after Minnesota voters flipped the state Senate, giving the Democrats a majority in both chambers and re-electing pro-reform Gov. Walz. Democratic lawmakers almost immediately ag

  • In Kherson, theres not enough water, bread or medicine, but help is on the way

    Liberated from the Russian occupiers, Kherson is currently lacking water, medicine, and food, but humanitarian supplies are beginning to arrive in the city. Source: Roman Holovnia, adviser to Kherson's mayor, on air during the joint national 24/7 newscast Quote: "Regarding the humanitarian disaster.

  • This week in Bidenomics: Post-midterm relief

    The midterm elections are nearly over, but the happier news may be a decisive improvement in inflation.

  • Democrats have 5% to 15% chance of keeping grip on House, Cook Political Report analyst says

    David Wasserman of the nonpartisan Cook Political Report says Democratic chances for keeping the House are "pretty slim," but "can't be discounted entirely."

  • Police: No powder in envelope reported by candidate's office

    There was no powder in an envelope that was opened at the Phoenix campaign headquarters of Kari Lake, the Republican candidate for governor of Arizona, police said. Phoenix police spokesperson Donna Rossi said Friday that “the state lab tested the items turned over to them,” The Arizona Republic reported. Phoenix police and fire officials said they were called to the building around 2 a.m. Sunday, on a report of an envelope containing suspicious white powder.

  • Lottery officials reveal issue that led to delay in this week’s Powerball jackpot drawing

    The Minnesota Lottery said Thursday that a technical issue with its two-tiered verification process was to blame for the unprecedented delay in this week’s record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot drawing.

  • LGBTQ-friendly votes signal progressive shift for Methodists

    The United Methodist Church moved toward becoming more progressive and LGBTQ-affirming during U.S. regional meetings this month that included the election of its second openly gay bishop. Each of the UMC's five U.S. jurisdictions — meeting separately in early November — approved similarly worded measures aspiring to a future of church where “LGBTQIA+ people will be protected, affirmed, and empowered.” The denomination still officially bans same-sex marriage and the ordination of any “self-avowed, practicing homosexual,” and only a legislative gathering called the General Conference can change that.

  • Georgia police strip searched women, exposing private parts in front of strangers

    The US Supreme Court ruled that you have a right to privacy when it comes to strip searches. These women say that never happened.

  • Ivan Toney stuns Man City and sends message to England

    Ivan Toney issued the perfect response to being omitted from England's World Cup squad by scoring both goals in Brentford's shock 2-1 Premier League win at Manchester City on Saturday. The striker was left out of Gareth Southgate's 26-man squad for Qatar, with Newcastle's Callum Wilson selected ahead of him. The result means Arsenal is guaranteed to top the Premier League until the season resumes at Christmas - while Toney's performance is sure to spark a debate over whether Southgate was right to leave him behind.