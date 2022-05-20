McNair's case continued again

May 20—LUMBERTON — The case of a man charged in a Jan. 30 crash that left one person dead has been continued.

Howard McNair, of McPhail Road in Lumberton, was charged after the stolen vehicle he was operating collided head-on with a vehicle operated by Cynthia Coe, 55. Coe and her passenger were transported to UNC Health Southeastern's medical center with serious injuries, where Coe later died, according to the Lumberton Police Department.

Coe was employed as a newspaper carrier for The Robesonian, where she worked periodically for about 13 years.

The vehicle operated by McNair did not have its headlights turned on as it "eluded law enforcement," according to an LPD crash report. McNair had a "blood alcohol concentration of .41."

His charges include reckless driving-wanton disregard, fail to burn headlights, fail to wear seat belt-driver, fail to heed light or siren, driving while license revoked impaired revocation, second-degree murder without regard, aggravated felony death by vehicle, habitual impaired driving, aggravated felony serious injury by vehicle, elude arrest motor vehicle cause death, driving while impaired and larceny of motor vehicle.

McNair's new court date is Sept. 30. The case was previously continued in February.

He was arrested Feb. 3 and remains in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $1 million bond.

"We're waiting on the investigating agency to turn in their felony report," said Robeson County District Attorney Matt Scott, concerning the continuance of McNair's case.

There are multiple reasons why a case can be continued, Scott said.

Someone might be charged in a case, but sometimes the evidence proving the case isn't given to the District Attorney's Office, he said.

Sometimes continuances are requested by the defense. Other times the person charged is to be involved in a probable cause hearing and witnesses are needed, he said.

"The purpose of a probable cause hearing is to determine whether probable cause exists to prosecute a defendant, so that the defendant will not be unjustifiably tried," according to the NC Prosecutors' Resource Online provided by the UNC School of Government.

"Felony cases often begin in District Court for pretrial matters, and some less serious felony cases can be resolved in District Court by a plea of guilty, but more serious felonies — and all felony trials — are resolved in Superior Court," according to NC Judicial Branch.

