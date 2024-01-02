McNally recuperating in Oak Ridge, will not be in Nashville for first weeks of session

Longtime Oak Ridge resident Randy McNally, who serves as the area's state senator and Tennessee's lieutenant governor, will be absent during the first few weeks of the state legislative session, which begins Jan. 9.

Lt. Gov. Randy McNally of Oak Ridge speaks at the East Tennessee Economic Council event on Dec. 8, 2023.

“While I am pleased to report that I have completed a second successful ankle surgery recently, as a result, I will be absent for the first few weeks of the legislative session," McNally said in a statement emailed to The Oak Ridger. "On the orders of my doctor, I will be finishing up my recovery and physical therapy at my home in Oak Ridge. While I will not be physically present, I will be monitoring proceedings remotely and will be in daily, if not hourly, contact with Senate leadership and staff. I look forward to returning to work in person as soon as I am able.”

In McNally’s absence, Speaker Pro Tempore Ferrell Haile, as well as Deputy Speakers Dawn White, Shane Reeves and John Stevens will preside over floor sessions, according to information from McNally's office.

