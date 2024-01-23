McNeese's late comeback upsets Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 62-61
McNeese's late comeback upsets Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 62-61
McNeese's late comeback upsets Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 62-61
Thanks to Joel Embiid, Monday night was the first time since 1978 that there were a pair of 60-point performances in the league on the same day.
Embiid made history Monday night.
Chapman is joining the Pirates, according to multiple reports.
Brian Callahan spent the last five seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals as their offensive coordinator, and helped lead the team on a Super Bowl run with Joe Burrow.
The Securities and Exchange Commission has provided more details about how its official X account was compromised earlier this month.
They still have a ways to go to catch some of the titans from the previous generation in terms of longevity, but this could be the newest QB duel that runs the AFC.
This comforting faux-fur throw can be yours for the rest of the cold, cold winter — and many winters to come.
Both Memphis and Baylor dropped back-to-back games last week and tumbled out of the top 10.
For as little as $37, this sweatsuit is a cozy-chic steal that you can grab in several colors.
Netflix is set to report fourth quarter earnings after the bell on Tuesday. Here's what to expect.
The All-Star Game will pit the two conferences against each other in a traditional game once again this season.
Nvidia is the AI chip leader, but rivals like Intel, AMD, and others are coming for its crown.
This glorious goo boldly goes where no conventional cleaners dare to tread. Save more than 30% with this deal.
The longest-struggling power-conference program in men's college basketball is starting over yet again in its quest for relevance.
There's even a holder specifically made for your (very large) leggings collection.
Remember the Virtuix Omni? The system, which features a concave platform and slippery shoes, was clever enough to influence Ready Player One’s take on the space. The electronics-free system finally started shipping earlier this year.
A recent study found that drivers in some states have a much less stressful time on the road, with Minnesota taking the top spot.
Warm and wonderful, they keep the cold out and suck everything in. 'I wear them constantly,' says a happy shopper.
We may have witnessed the best weekend of football this season. Two instant classics and a storybook run for the ages in Detroit defined a Divisional round that leaves plenty to digest. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski break down all the long lasting ramifications from each of the four games and look ahead to a speculator slate for Championship Sunday.
Much of the intriguing climate tech that crosses our desks is theoretical or only just coming to market — think, tech that sucks carbon out of the sky, emerging lithium-ion battery alternatives and bioplastics that've yet to seriously scale. The Toronto-based venture firm just announced the close of a $335 million fund (USD) — its third and largest to date. "If you're not making money, you're not having impact," McCaig told TechCrunch.