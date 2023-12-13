McNutt Avenue house fire ruled an arson

Dec. 13—SAYBROOK — A Saybrook Township woman is facing an arson charge after confessing to setting her house on fire.

Melody Sircelj, 62, of 6234 McNutt Ave., Ashtabula, admitted to a sheriff's deputy and the state fire marshal that she intentionally set a sheet on fire in a room at about 12:50 p.m. Dec. 5 in the southeast corner of the house.

"She reported that she started the fire because she no longer wanted the home," according to the sheriff's report.

When firefighters arrived, they found smoke billowing from the eaves of the two-story home. The home was heavily damaged from the fire.

No one else was inside the house at the time, reports show.

Sircelj was not injured, fire reports show.

Following her statement and due to several recent incidents with Sircelj, officers made the determination to transport her back to Ashtabula County Medical Center for an evaluation.

According to police, on Sept. 23, Sircelj walked into a local grocery store naked and threw her live dog in a trash can. She was taken to ACMC's emergency room by police.

Earlier this month, she attempted to get into other people's cars at a local grocery and stole other people's mail from their mailboxes. Again, she was transported to ACMC, according to police.

Sircelj will be arrested and charged with aggravated arson sometime in the near future, according to the sheriff's report.

According to Ashtabula County Common Pleas and Ashtabula Municipal courts records, Sircelj has no prior criminal record.