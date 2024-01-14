MCO ‘Traveler’ refreshed after four decades

Orlando International Airport’s ageless ‘traveler’ underwent a refresh and restoration a few days ago.

The sculpture “The Sleeping Man” by artist Duane Hanson sits on level 3 of the main terminal.

‘The Traveler’ was unveiled in October 1985.

Read: Central Florida is honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with these events

Hanson is known for his hyperrealistic sculptures portraying working-class figures dressed in everyday clothes.

Art conservator Diana Galante completed the restoration, anyone passing by could watch.

“I loved working on this project,” said Galante. “As an art conservator, it’s my job to preserve artwork for the future, which I did by meticulously cleaning the surfaces, then stabilizing and filling losses to the paint. It’s not often I get to be part of the installation.”

According to the airport, the large-scale artwork serves as an intentional and memorable sculpture for visitors and passengers.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.