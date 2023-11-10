MCOP Thrifty Thursdays offer free financial advice

MCOP's next Thrifty Thursday is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 7, 2023 at the Arthur Lesow Community Center, 120 Eastchester St. in Monroe.

MONROE — Monroe County residents seeking financial advice can contact certified housing counselor Anna Grassley at the Monroe County Opportunity Program.

Grassley recently launched Thrifty Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. inviting anyone with financial questions or concerns to stop in at the Opportunity Center at the Arthur Lesow Community Center, 120 Eastchester St. in Monroe. Held the first Thursday of each month, the next session will be Dec. 7.

She is the housing education manager and has worked with MCOP for the past seven years. Grassley said she has always wanted to start this type of program.

“If anyone has financial questions, they can come see me,” Anna Grassley said. “I have several financial certifications and I help people with foreclosure, credit, budgeting. Basically, what I am trying to do is people to come in and talk to me about money and if they need further assistance. We can setup one-on-one appointments. I can help them with their credit and budgeting or tax help.”

Grassley said she can offer guidance and support in a variety of topics including renting, tenancy, baking and budgeting, housing and foreclosure, billing and utilities, collections and student loans.

For more information, contact Grassley by email at agrassley@monroecountyop.org or by phone at 734-241-2775, Ext. 202.

