McPerson County man wanted since 2020 arrested in Missouri, now accused of rape

Bond has been set at $50,000 cash for a man wanted in McPherson County on charges of rape and sexual contact with a child between the ages of 13 and 14.

Henry T. Berryhill, 44, was arrested June 14 by the Oregon County Sheriff's Office in Thayer, Mo., said McPherson County State's Attorney Austin Hoffman.

According to court documents, Berryhill had been wanted since Sept. 9, 2020, after he left South Dakota while on state-supervised probation. That was in connection to a felony grand theft charge resulting from his passing checks without sufficient funds, according to the paperwork.

Hoffman said a new arrest warrant was issued for Berryhill this year on the rape and sexual contact charges. According to court documents, those crimes are alleged to have occurred between Oct. 1, 2019, and July 31, 2020. Hoffman said those charges were filed this year after the victim reported the incidents.

While he's been in law enforcement custody for about a month, Hoffman said, special transportation accommodations had to be made to get Berryhill back to South Dakota. He's now in custody at the Brown County Jail.

In addition to the probation violation and the new felony charges, Berryhill has a second pending criminal case from 2021 in which he is charged with one count of grand theft in connections to a host of items that went missing. The items were locked in a shed on a Eureka property that Berryhill was renting, according to court paperwork. He is accused of stealing the items between Nov. 15, 2019, and July 20, 2020.

Berryhill's arraignment is set for Aug. 23.

This article originally appeared on Aberdeen News: Bond set at $50,000 for McPherson County man charged with rape