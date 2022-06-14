McPheron spared prison time for sexual assaults

Jun. 14—LIMA — A man known as the "Dad of Tik Tok" reportedly told his thousands of followers on the popular social media app that he was sober and had overcome his battles with alcohol addiction.

"But he wasn't. He was always drunk," one of Josh McPheron's victims told Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Jeffrey Reed on Monday morning during the Lima man's sentencing hearing. Other young victims told the judge of physical and sexual abuse at the hands of McPheron, who last month pleaded guilty to two counts of gross sexual imposition.

A young girl, in a statement read aloud in court by a representative of Crime Victim Services, said she was 12 years old "when he put his hand up my shirt" and grabbed her breasts. A similar incident took place two years later, she said. The girl called McPheron "very manipulative" and said he hid his alcohol consumption from probation officers through the use of products obtained online.

The girl said she has been admitted to mental hospitals "several times for what he did to me. I hope he burns in hell."

Another young victim said she was 9 years old when McPheron "put his finger in me; it hurt."

Yet another young victim of sexual assaults by McPheron, who said she has experienced suicidal thoughts as a result of the attacks, asked a question no one in court could adequately answer.

"Why did he do it? I'm still a little girl. But if I don't speak up, no one will. I need justice for what he did to me."

Through his pleas entered last month McPheron, 32, admitted having unwanted sexual contact with one person under the age of 13 and another who was between the ages of 13 and 16. The acts are said to have occurred between March and August of 2020.

As part of a joint recommendation between prosecutors and defense attorney Kenneth Rexford, McPheron was spared prison time, pending his completion of an intensive sex offender counseling program offered at the River City Correctional Center. The lock-down facility is located in Hamilton County.

The institution was recommended by a psychologist who had examined McPheron.

"My client came to me as soon as he was indicted. He knew he had done serious harm and he wanted to deal with it," Rexford told the court. "This program (at River City) is very intense. And if it doesn't work, he gets locked up" in prison for a potential maximum of 6 1/2 years.

Judge Jeffrey Reed also sentenced McPheron to serve 180 days in the Allen County jail and five years of community control.

Assistant Allen County Prosecuting Attorney Destiny Caldwell said in May the plea deal was initiated by McPheron and was approved by the victims in the case and their family members. As a Tier II sex offender, he will be required to register with local authorities every six months for the next 25 years.