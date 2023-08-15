McPherson College Students' Restored 1953 Mercedes-Benz Showcases at Elite California Event

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Pristine Mercedes-Benz 300S to make a grand appearance at the esteemed Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance.

A meticulously restored 1953 Mercedes-Benz 300S, the handiwork of McPherson College's auto restoration students, is gearing up for a spotlight at the prestigious car show in Monterey, California.

This restoration masterpiece is notably the first from McPherson College to gain entry into the revered Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance event, set to dazzle car enthusiasts on August 20. The eager students set off for the Golden State this past Friday, brimming with anticipation.

The college's announcement emphasized the historical significance of the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance. Standing as the United States' most time-honored Concours, it's globally recognized as a premier assembly of rare and vintage vehicles.

"Every year, an array of sought-after collector cars vie for the Best of Show title, the pinnacle accolade in the realm of automobiles," McPherson College shared. "The diligent Concours Selection Committee meticulously evaluates each contender over weeks, ultimately extending invitations to the world's most distinguished classic automobiles."

The event is sure to provide McPherson's budding restorers with invaluable experience and exposure in the world of classic car restoration.

