McPherson’s Limited (ASX:MCP): Poised For Long Term Success?

After McPherson’s Limited’s (ASX:MCP) earnings announcement in June 2018, analysts seem fairly confident, with profits predicted to increase by 25% next year, though this is evidently lower than the historical 5-year average earnings growth of 67%. Currently with trailing-twelve-month earnings of AU$11m, we can expect this to reach AU$14m by 2019. I will provide a brief commentary around the figures and analyst expectations in the near term. For those interested in more of an analysis of the company, you can research its fundamentals here.

How is McPherson’s going to perform in the near future?

Longer term expectations from the 4 analysts covering MCP’s stock is one of positive sentiment. Since forecasting becomes more difficult further into the future, broker analysts generally project out to around three years. To understand the overall trajectory of MCP’s earnings growth over these next fews years, I’ve fitted a line through these analyst earnings forecast to determine an annual growth rate from the slope.

From the current net income level of AU$11m and the final forecast of AU$18m by 2021, the annual rate of growth for MCP’s earnings is 13%. EPS reaches A$0.17 in the final year of forecast compared to the current A$0.11 EPS today. With a current profit margin of 5.4%, this movement will result in a margin of 7.7% by 2021.

Future outlook is only one aspect when you’re building an investment case for a stock. For McPherson’s, there are three key factors you should further research:

