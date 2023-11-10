McPherson Museum Showcases Automotive Excellence

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

See the Classic Cars of McPherson College Exhibition.

The McPherson Museum & Art Foundation is currently hosting a captivating exhibition titled "Classic Cars of McPherson College," open to visitors through March. This unique display features an array of vintage cars, including the Pebble Beach award-winning 1953 Mercedes-Benz 300 S Cabriolet, a testament to the excellence of automotive restoration.

Tyler Glidden, the museum's executive director, notes the success of previous car exhibits in attracting numerous visitors, both local and from afar. He anticipates this exhibition, particularly with the Mercedes-Benz centerpiece, to be a major draw.

The spotlight of the exhibit, the Mercedes-Benz 300 S Cabriolet, is a product of a meticulous seven-year restoration process undertaken by students from the Automotive Restoration program at McPherson College. Garnering a second-in-class finish at the prestigious 2023 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, this car is a shining example of the dedication and skill present in the college's program.

Among other notable vehicles, the exhibition features a 1910 Auburn Baby Tonneau, one of only four remaining, and a 1907 Holsman, one of the earliest automobile models. Both cars have connections to the college – the Auburn being restored by Chris Paulsen, a professor in the automotive restoration program, and the Holsman having been restored by McPherson College students.

Additionally, visitors can admire a 1929 Lincoln Model L “Town Car” from the college’s collection. This rare model, characterized by its luxurious design, adds to the exhibit's allure.

Glidden expresses gratitude for the college’s collaboration, which has been instrumental in the museum’s ability to present such extraordinary exhibits. He also highlights the significant contributions made by the college’s students and staff in various capacities.

Located at 1111 East Kansas Ave., the McPherson Museum is open from 1 to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday, offering free admission. This exhibition provides a unique opportunity for car enthusiasts and the general public to witness the grandeur of classic automobiles and the remarkable achievements of the McPherson College Automotive Restoration program.

