Will McPherson's Limited's (ASX:MCP) Earnings Grow Over The Next Year?

On 30 June 2019, McPherson's Limited (ASX:MCP) released its earnings update. Generally, analysts seem cautiously bearish, with earnings expected to grow by 5.5% in the upcoming year against the higher past 5-year average growth rate of 48%. Currently with trailing-twelve-month earnings of AU$14m, we can expect this to reach AU$14m by 2020. In this article, I've outline a few earnings growth rates to give you a sense of the market sentiment for McPherson's in the longer term. Readers that are interested in understanding the company beyond these figures should research its fundamentals here.

Exciting times ahead?

Over the next three years, it seems the consensus view of the 4 analysts covering MCP is skewed towards the positive sentiment. Given that it becomes hard to forecast far into the future, broker analysts tend to project ahead roughly three years. I've plotted out each year's earnings expectations and inserted a line of best fit to calculate an annual growth rate from the slope in order to understand the overall trajectory of MCP's earnings growth over these next few years.

ASX:MCP Past and Future Earnings, August 14th 2019 More

From the current net income level of AU$14m and the final forecast of AU$18m by 2022, the annual rate of growth for MCP’s earnings is 10.0%. This leads to an EPS of A$0.18 in the final year of projections relative to the current EPS of A$0.13. Margins are currently sitting at 6.5%, which is expected to expand to 7.9% by 2022.

Next Steps:

Future outlook is only one aspect when you're building an investment case for a stock. For McPherson's, I've compiled three important aspects you should further examine:

