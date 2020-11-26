McPhy will be included in the MSCI Smallcaps Index

MCPHY ENERGY SA
·1 min read

La Motte-Fanjas, November 26, 2020 – 07.30 am CET – McPhy (Euronext Paris Compartment C: MCPHY, FR0011742329) specialized in zero-carbon hydrogen production and distribution equipment, today announces that, following the quarterly review of the MSCI indices, the listed company will be included in the MSCI World Small Cap Index.

The MSCI World Small Cap Index includes the most liquid and highest-performing small caps of the 23 countries in the developed markets and represents approximately 14% of the free float-adjusted market capitalization in each country.

The company welcomes MSCI's decision, which reflects the significant improvement in market capitalization and liquidity of McPhy's stock in recent months.

This decision will take effect from November 30, 2020 at market opening.

Next financial communication

2020 annual revenues release, on January 26, 2021, after markets close.

About McPhy

Specialized in hydrogen production and distribution equipment, McPhy is contributing to the global deployment of zero-carbon hydrogen as a solution for energy transition. With its complete range of products dedicated to the industrial, mobility and energy sectors, McPhy offers its customers turnkey solutions adapted to their applications in industrial raw material supply, recharging of fuel cell electric vehicles or storage and recovery of electricity surplus based on renewable sources. As designer, manufacturer and integrator of hydrogen equipment since 2008, McPhy has three development, engineering and production centers in Europe (France, Italy, Germany). Its international subsidiaries provide broad commercial coverage for its innovative hydrogen solutions. McPhy is listed on Euronext Paris (compartment C, ISIN code: FR0011742329, MCPHY).

CONTACTS

NewCap



Investor Relations

Emmanuel Huynh
T. +33 (0)1 44 71 94 99
mcphy@newcap.eu



Media Relations

Nicolas Merigeau
T. +33 (0)1 44 71 94 98
mcphy@newcap.eu

