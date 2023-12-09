McRib is back in Topeka but some stores have sold out. Here's where you can still find it.

McRib is back and available for purchase at five McDonald's Restaurant sites in Topeka, but four other locations here have already sold out of that iconic sandwich.

McRib remained available late Friday at the stores at 1100 S. Kansas Ave., 1201 S.W. Gage Blvd., 1640 S.W. Wanamaker Road, 2880 S.E. California Ave. and 2933 S.W. Wanamaker Road, said employees who answered the phones at those locations.

McRib recently returned but has since sold out at the McDonald's sites at 2001 N.W. Topeka Blvd., 3117 S.W. Topeka Blvd., 3530 N.W. 46th and 5525 S.W. 21st, said employees at those stores.

McDonald's Restaurant's iconic McRib sandwich is back at its location at 1201 S.W. Gage Blvd., according to this message shown late Friday on its digital drive-through menu board.

Sandwich was introduced in Kansas City, Kansas

McDonald's introduced McRib in 1981 in Kansas City, Kansas. The sandwich consists of a pork patty, homestyle bun, pickles, onions and McRib sauce.

McRib ceased to be a permanent offering after leaving the McDonald's menu in 1985, instead appearing on menus for limited-time stays.

McDonald's has initiated multiple McRib farewell tours since the early 2000s, including in 2005, 2006 and 2007. The last such tour ended when it left McDonald's menus Nov. 20, 2022, on the premise of never returning.

But McDonald's revealed in October that McRib would again return for a limited time starting the following month, though it wouldn't be available nationwide.

