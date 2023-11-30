MCSO: 20-year-old man shot while walking to father’s home in Port Salerno

MARTIN COUNTY — A 20-year-old man was shot and wounded Wednesday in Port Salerno.

The man was walking from a convenience store to his father’s home in the Manatee Creek neighborhood of Port Salerno at about 11:15 p.m. Investigators said he was shot while on Southeast Primrose Way near a sign for the neighborhood.

Martin County sheriff’s investigators said someone shot a 20-year-old man visiting his family Nov. 29, 2023, in Port Salerno. One of the bullets hit his finger and phone, said Chief Deputy John Budensiek.

Chief Deputy John Budensiek said as the man was walking, a car drove up to him and someone shot at him at least three times with a high-powered rifle.

He said it’s the first case the Sheriff’s Office has seen in a long time involving a higher-caliber rifle.

The man was shot in the hand and thigh.

”It’s by the grace of God that we’re not discussing a serious homicide case today,” Budnesiek said. “… It was inches from a homicide case.”

The man was holding his phone on a call and was shot in his index finger, which traveled through his hand to his phone, the chief deputy said.

After being shot, he attempted to run and was shot in his ring finger and thigh.

He managed to escape and get help.

Budensiek refused to give the man's name. The only information he gave is that the man is a wide receiver who played football for a Martin County high school and is currently playing in college.

The man was transported to Cleveland Clinic Martin South Hospital in Port Salerno and then to St. Mary’s Medical Center in West Palm Beach.

Budensiek said the car involved was a black sedan and that the shooter was in the passenger seat, meaning more than one person was involved.

Investigators do not know if the shooting was random or targeted.

Mauricio La Plante is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm. Follow him on Twitter @mslaplantenews or email him at Mauricio.LaPlante@TCPalm.com.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: MCSO: 20-year-old man shot walking to father’s home in Port Salerno